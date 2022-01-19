Del. Tony Wilt will chair the Virginia House of Delegates Public Safety Committee, which reviews bills focused on a broad variety of topics including law enforcement, state jails and gun regulations, during this year’s General Assembly session.
“I want to encourage robust discussion on every bill and do it right,” Wilt, R-Broadway, said Monday.
It’s a committee Wilt knows well. He has been a member of the 22-member panel since he first took his seat in the House of Delegates after winning the 2010 election, he said.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of issues over the years,” he said.
Previously, the committee was called the House Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee, but the name was changed two years ago when the Democrats controlled the House, according to Wilt.
Most recently, the Republicans took control of the House and governor’s mansion with policy planks that included increased support for law enforcement officers.
With the new Republican majority, there will be mostly Republican members on committees such as the Public Safety Committee Wilt was appointed to chair by Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, who is serving as the speaker of the House of Delegates.
House of Delegates or Senate committee considerations are some of the first steps a bill must take before lawmakers vote.
This session, Wilt has introduced a bill that will likely end up before the Public Safety Committee.
On Jan. 12, Wilt filed House Bill 827, which would bar localities from setting their own ordinances in some conditions where guns can and cannot be carried, such as government buildings, community centers and public roads, according to a summary of the bill by Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
Wilt said his bill is counter to a previous measure that gave these powers to localities and has caused confusion and disruption.
“Of course what [the localities] have done doesn’t match up so you [could] become a criminal by crossing a jurisdictional line,” he said.
Over his years in the House of Delegates, Wilt said, he has grown to appreciate the often slow nature of lawmaking since it gives time for crafters to fully explore the ramifications of possible laws and avoid potentially unwanted and unforeseen outcomes from rushing legislation.
“We have to take our time and do our best to get it right,” Wilt said. “Especially in [the public safety realm], we’re talking about sometimes pretty direct impact on our citizens and on their lives.”
