On the first day of the 2021 General Assembly session, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, filed legislation to establish a task force dedicated to ensuring students don’t fall permanently behind due to remote learning.
For the past 10 months, students have been placed into a remote-learning environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no definitive timeline as to when students could return back to the classroom full-time, Wilt is looking to make sure a student’s education is protected.
“I’ve talked to numerous parents with students struggling in the current learning environment, even students that typically excel in school,” Wilt said in a press release. “While I know our teachers and school officials are trying to do the best they can in these challenging circumstances, the reality is the current situation is not ideal for most.”
Through his proposed legislation, House Bill 2184 will establish a task force consisting of 22 members to develop policy and funding recommendations targeting public school students who have been impacted by school closures and online learning.
The task force will be made up of state education leaders, teachers, parents, legislators and other educational officials and citizen members, according to the legislation.
There will be 14 non-legislative members appointed to the task force. Members will include two division superintendents, two school board members, two public elementary or secondary school teachers, two representatives of higher education in Virginia and two parents of school-aged children.
Six legislative members will also serve on the task force — four from the House of Delegates and two from the Senate.
The Secretary of Education and Superintendent of Public Instruction will serve as ex officio members with non-voting privileges.
Members will be charged with developing a strategy to identify students in need of remediation services, as well as determining the necessary interventions and services that should be deployed.
The task force will also conduct a review of existing education mandates and requirements that may be appropriate to waive or modify.
Wilt said in a press release the purpose of the legislation is to ensure students struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic do not fall further behind. The task force will present tools and services necessary for students to succeed moving forward.
“When we get back to relative normalcy, hopefully sooner rather than later, we cannot continue as if nothing ever happened,” Wilt said. “A significant population of our K-12 students will be in desperate need of remediation services and coursework — not to mention the behavioral and mental health component. In discussions with local school officials I was delighted to hear they are already planning innovative and substantive remediation efforts.”
If approved, the task force will need to submit an annual report to the governor and General Assembly no later than Dec. 1 until 2024 when the legislation expires.
As of Thursday, the bill is awaiting committee referral.
