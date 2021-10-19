Over 30 James Madison University students sat and listened Monday to the two candidates seeking to represent the 26th House of Delegates District and asked a range of questions from the Second Amendment to health care and everything in between during a traveling town hall.
Incumbent Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, was first to introduce himself and told the small crowd in the Student Success Center about what he has done for the district and state while in office and how being a reasonable man has helped him get bills passed.
Wilt spoke about his recent achievements in securing funding for the ongoing Interstate 81 improvements and his protection of farmers, which Rockingham County is full of. He said another bill he is proud of is expanding the tax credits for farm best management practices to help reduce costs for producers and improve the environment.
Democratic challenger Bill Helsley of McGaheysville said elected representatives should have been quicker to fix I-81, and there are other issues hurting Virginians.
Helsley said he joined the race after seeing a large, empty pickle jar on a store counter to collect money for a needed medical procedure, noting how crowdfunding has become a common way to raise money for treatment.
“What in the hell is wrong with us as a society that we take people who need an organ transplant, who need money for cancer treatment, and we reduce them to begging for money in public to have that basic need met,” Helsley said.
He brought up the example of 8-year-old Mason Langlais of Front Royal, who is need of a liver transplant due to a rare disease. As of May 21, his school and community had raised $12,500 to help his family pay for the expenses, the Northern Virginia Daily reported.
Helsely said he applauds the kids’ and community’s industriousness, but they should be raising money for playground improvements or their sports teams, not for a life-saving surgery for a classmate.
If elected, Helsley said he would introduce a bill to repeal the ability of insurance and medical companies to foreclose homes to recuperate costs from those with medical debt.
“I think it’s wrong that anyone can lose their home because they need an organ transplant or because they contract cancer,” he said.
JMU sophomore J.J. Hensley of Leesburg said he thought both candidates were passionate about their stances, especially with how it could benefit people in their home district, not just at the state level.
“I think that’s always important, especially for local government, because a lot of the time people just get caught up on the national stage and say, ‘We’re going to do what they’re doing,’” Hensley said.
He said his father spent part of his childhood growing up in Staunton and still has family farther south in the Valley, so some of the issues the candidates spoke about hit home. Hensley said he is of no relation to Heslely.
During a question and answer period Monday, one student asked Helsley about an advertisement he ran that called Richmond broken, asking if he still agreed with that claim since the state government is controlled by fellow Democrats.
Helsley said yes.
“One of the problems with the government is we have too many people who’s in office who are owned by big pharma and corporations, so yeah, I think both sides could do a better job,” he said, but added a success of the Democrats was expanding Medicaid coverage to 400,000 lower-income Virginia residents.
Wilt said he thinks Richmond is broken is because Democrats have not engaged with Republicans as they have written and passed bills since securing a majority.
He said the flaws of Democrats not engaging Republicans have been made apparent in recent allegations of sexual assault by a transgender student who was able to use the girls bathroom at a Loudoun County high school and assaulted a student, according to media reports. The transgender student was moved to a second school despite the first incident, Wilt said. The student is accused of assaulting another student there, according to media reports.
“We voiced against that [law] and said, ‘This is terrible. Let us help you fix it. We see where you want to go,’ but it was nothing doing,” he said. “They were all in, thought they knew what was happening, and we warned them against this type of incident was going to happen and sure enough it’s come home to us.”
In addition to the point that Richmond is broken, the candidates agreed on their support for the Second Amendment.
Wilt said Democrats in control of the state government have made it harder to acquire and own a gun.
Helsley, a gun owner, said he supports strong and effective background checks to keep firearms out of criminals’ hands.
The candidates were asked about how they support minorities to reduce inequality, and Wilt said creating a strong economy with good jobs not requiring a four-year degree is a “rising tide [that] raises all ships.”
He also cited a bill he sponsored in 2018 with bipartisan support to make it easier for dual language speakers to become English as a second language teachers after local school leaders saw a need for more ESL instructors.
Helsley said in his time as a lawyer, he has represented undocumented immigrant minors who are allowed to stay in the U.S. through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and Black residents who have gone to court with civil rights issues.
At the end of the question and answer period, the nominees got in a van together to do the same discussion at two more places on campus Monday as the event was held across campus and hosted by JMU Center for Civic Engagement and JMU Residence Life.
Early voting is underway, and Election Day is Nov. 2.
