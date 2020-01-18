When Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, looked to create the Beehive Distribution Program in 2018, he didn’t know how much of a buzz it would be — or that it would run out of beehives to give away in less than a year.
Through the beehive distribution program that passed the General Assembly in 2018, any individual registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a beekeeper may apply to VDACS for no more than three beehive units per year.
The program is funded through the Beehive Grant Fund. The state budget includes $125,000 for the first and second year from the general fund to be used in the Beehive Grant Fund, which has been proposed again in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
“I carried a bill that changed the grant program that had a pot of money people could apply for to receive,” Wilt said. “Instead of money, give out the equipment.”
Wilt said the intent of the program was to “spread the love” and give more people working with bees the opportunity. He also said he hoped the program would be popular — and it was.
More than 2,000 applications to receive equipment to construct new beehives during the first year of the program were submitted, leaving VDACS to release a statement saying it would no longer accept applications.
“The number of hives requested exceeds available funding for the program,” VDACS said in April 2019. “Due to the overwhelming response and success of the program, VDACS is no longer accepting additional applications.”
The popularity of the program led to Wilt sponsoring legislation that would change the process for granting basic beehive units from a first-come, first-served process to one based on merit.
“We had a lot of families that would apply, so one household was getting more,” Wilt said.
There were cases where a mother, father or sibling would apply for the program and receive double the amount of equipment than others.
“It went against what [VDACS] were trying to do with the program,” Wilt said.
The new legislation would change the amount of beehives units from three per year to three per household per year in order to eliminate people getting more than others.
“This gives the department more ability to make a call on who should be able to participate,” Wilt said.
If the legislation were to pass, it would help beekeepers like Beth Otto, of Waynesboro, who was unable to participate in the program due to the high demand the program was receiving.
“I’ll be honest ... I don’t know much about the merit proposal. Although I think having a bit more than first come, first serve sounds like an upgrade,” Otto said.
The Valley is home to several beekeepers, including honey farm Hot Apiary in McGaheysville and the Valley Bee Supply in Fishersville. The Virginia State Beekeepers Association is located in Crozet.
“Bees are very important,” Wilt said. “They are important with agriculture and crops … bees are critical. It is going to be important for folks in the Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.