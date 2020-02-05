Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, will host a traffic safety input meeting Feb. 13 to hear concerns regarding Brocks Gap Road and West Lee Street in Rockingham County.
The focus area of the meeting is a 16.8-mile stretch of Va. Route 259 from Va. Route 42 in Broadway to the West Virginia state line. Those attending will receive information on recent and planned improvements, as well as review crash history for Va. 259.
Members of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and local law enforcement will be in attendance to provide information on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, seatbelt usage and other driver behaviors.
The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Fulks Run Elementary School. Following a presentation, there will be an open meeting format where participants can share comments with officials.
Comment sheets will be available for people to fill out at the meeting or take home and mail in with observations, suggestions and concerns.
