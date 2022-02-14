Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law Monday afternoon.
The bill's purpose is to help the commonwealth's dairy farmers and it was patroned by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, who was by Youngkin's side when it was signed it into law in the Capitol building in Richmond.
"Agriculture is Virginia’s number one industry and plays a critical role in Virginia's economic growth," Youngkin said in a Monday afternoon press release. "Therefore, it is not lost on me that the first bill I signed assists Virginia's dairy farmers. Virginia's farmers can count on me to advance our economy and provide job growth opportunities in all corners of the commonwealth."
The legislation addresses a technical issue that meant farmers would not be reimbursed by the state for their payments into a federal program farm assistance program even after the farmers completed an environmental action plan, according to Wilt.
"What I'm doing this year is changing the date because the federal program didn't put the money to get it going the way it needed to in time" for the state's reimbursement time table, he said last week.
The bill makes a slight change to dates in the state Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. The program passed last year and went into effect in July. It has the state reimburse farmers for what they paid on a level of coverage from the Dairy Margin Coverage program if they have an environmental action plan.
"We need to get it available to our farmers so they can participate," Wilt said.
Dairy farmers pay for coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage program, which was rolled out through the 2018 Farm Bill as a point of insurance for dairies to avoid the pitfalls between low milk prices and high feed prices that have plagued the agricultural sector for years.
"When it was set up, the federal government is the one who has the DMC through their offices," said Eric Paulson, treasurer and secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen's Association and proponent of the legislation.
However, the opening of the recent signup period for the federal program was delayed until the program's signup period usually closes.
"As long as the program's been in place, the start is in mid-October [until] mid-December," Paulson said.
After beginning in mid-December 2021, the most recent signup period ends on Feb. 25 while the state reimbursement period ended on the first day of the month, according to Paulson.
"What was happening was the federal government's signup period was past the state's own reimbursement deadline," he said.
A feature of the bill Youngkin will sign is that it will go into effect immediately so that farmers can have access to the state reimbursement for their environmental action plan by the new deadline of May 15.
"All we're doing is saying this program works, we just needed to fix a deadline," Paulson said.
Any farmer who has signed up for the DMC, but missed the state deadline for state reimbursement, can now go back until the new deadline and file the documents to be eligible for the funding.
"The biggest win here is our farmers," Wilt said. "That's who needs the help, so they're the ones who this is going to benefit, so I'm happy for them."
Rockingham County is the state's largest agriculture producer, and agriculture is the state's largest industry, with a $70 billion impact.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Rockingham County farmer Matt Lohr, said stabilizing the dairy industry is a priority for him.
"Since 2017, Virginia has seen a 35% decline in the number of dairy producers yet the dairy industry continues to generate over $9 billion annually in economic activity," Lohr said in the Monday press release. "This legislation will bring much needed relief to Virginia dairy farmers as they continue modeling excellent stewardship while providing for their families and supporting our communities."
