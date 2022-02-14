Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law Monday afternoon.
The bill's purpose is to help the commonwealth's dairy farmers and it was patroned by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, who was by Youngkin's side when it was signed it into law.
The legislation addresses a technical issue that meant farmers would not be reimbursed by the state for their payments into a federal program farm assistance program even after the farmers completed an environmental action plan, according to Wilt.
"What I'm doing this year is changing the date because the federal program didn't put the money to get it going the way it needed to in time" for the state's reimbursement time table, he said last week.
The bill makes a slight change to dates in the state Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. The program passed last year and went into effect in July. It has the state reimburse farmers for what they paid on a level of coverage from the Dairy Margin Coverage program if they have an environmental action plan.
"We need to get it available to our farmers so they can participate," Wilt said.
Dairy farmers pay for coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage program, which was rolled out through the 2018 Farm Bill as a point of insurance for dairies to avoid the pitfalls between low milk prices and high feed prices that have plagued the agricultural sector for years.
"When it was set up, the federal government is the one who has the DMC through their offices," said Eric Paulson, treasurer and secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen's Association and proponent of the legislation.
However, the opening of the recent signup period was delayed until the program's signup period usually closes.
"As long as the program's been in place, the start is in mid-October [until] mid-December," Paulson said.
After beginning in mid-December 2021, the most recent signup period ends on Feb. 25, according to Paulson.
"What was happening was the federal government's signup period was past the state's own reimbursement deadline," he said.
A feature of the bill Youngkin will sign is that it will go into effect immediately so that farmers can have access to the state reimbursement for their environmental action plan by the new deadline of May 15.
"All we're doing is saying this program works, we just needed to fix a deadline," Paulson said.
A previous request on Feb. 7 to the Governor's office for an interview was not answered.
"The biggest win here is our farmers," Wilt said. "That's who needs the help, so they're the ones who this is going to benefit, so I'm happy for them."
Rockingham County is the state's largest agriculture producer, and agriculture is the state's largest industry, with a $70 billion impact.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Rockingham County farmer Matt Lohr, said stabilizing the dairy industry is a priority for him.
Between 2008 and 2019, Rockingham County lost just over 25% of its Grade A dairy farms, according to Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services data.
