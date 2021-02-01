The Harrisonburg area saw roughly 5 inches of snow on Sunday, according to Scott Cook with the Dale Enterprise Weather Station.
Snowfall began locally around 2 a.m. Sunday, and 4 inches had accumulated by 7 a.m. Throughout the day, another inch of snow had been counted at the weather station 5 miles west of Harrisonburg, according to Cook.
Sunday’s temperature ranged from a low of 26 degrees to a high of 35.
The heavy wet snow that began at 2 a.m. continued through the night, and the day saw a rain and snow mixture, according to Cook.
The precipitation was expected to mostly taper off during evening, according to Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“It looks like, for the most part, it’s pretty much over,” Pallozzi said early Sunday evening.
He said there could be freezing rain overnight Sunday, resulting in a light glaze of ice this morning, but “nothing major.”
Across the state, Virginia State Police responded to more than 250 crashes and 240 disabled vehicles between midnight and midafternoon Sunday, according to a press release from Corinne Geller, VSP spokesperson.
Most of the 252 crashes involved damage only to vehicles, according to the release. VSP troopers were on the scene of eight disabled vehicles and 16 crashes as of 2 p.m.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutchinson said he had not heard of any major crashes or incidents early Sunday evening.
At 4:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said Sunday’s storm dropped 3 to 6 inches of snow throughout the Valley.
Interstate 81 was clear in Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge counties as of 4:30 p.m., according to VDOT. Shenandoah and Frederick counties had “minor” roadway conditions at the time.
VDOT workers are slated to work through Sunday night and this morning.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County public schools canceled classes for today.
