Carter Whitelow took to the pulpit of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with his brother Wednesday afternoon.
The eyes of roughly 400 attendants to the memorial service for Carter and Taylor's beloved uncle Carlyle Whitelow were on Carter as the ceremony was nearing its end.
He was telling a story he had heard from Carlyle about the time he went to Harrisonburg to see a movie his good friend Jim Reedy, back in the 1950s.
"Upon arrival at the theater, both paid for their tickets at the same window," Carter said. "In the theater, however, the usher reminded them of the harsh reality that lurked outside the quaint town of Bridgewater."
Black customers had to sit up in the balcony, segregated from the white customers.
"My uncle, resigned to the reality of the situation, walked to the balcony, and when he sat down, he saw someone beside him, and that person was Jim Reedy," Carter said.
The usher came back and said Reedy, a white man, could not sit in the Black section.
"Jim said, 'I came here with my friend to watch a movie, and this is where I'm going to sit,'" Carter said.
It was moments like these that helped shape Carlyle into the legend he will be remembered as, his nephew said. In Carlyle's childhood, his parents raised him focusing on faith, hope and love, according to Carter.
The goodwill that came to Carlyle he amplified and passed on through letters, smiles and good deeds in the Shenandoah Valley, his nephew said. Carlyle was well known and many have mourned his passing to the Daily News-Record, lamenting his positive impact will never be quantified.
Carlyle died on Oct. 15 at the age of 89 at Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Whitelow was well known in Bridgewater for many reasons — the letters like the ones he wrote to his nephews and others, his time studying, competing, teaching and coaching at Bridgewater College — but for the last decade-plus he could be found in the mornings outside Dairy Queen on North Main Street, waving to those traveling to work or school.
"Those struggles seemed to melt away," Carter said of when people would see his uncle outside the Dairy Queen, waving and smiling, no matter the weather.
During the memorial service, many stories were shared about Carlyle.
Reedy also spoke in the same pulpit Carter would later tell the theater story.
"I learned a lot about Cotton, and I learned a lot about segregated life. I learned from being the only white guy on the balcony when we were students at the movie theater in Harrisonburg," Reedy said. "I learned from being the only white guy in the pool in Harrisonburg. I learned from Cotton coming and picking up my future wife from the women's dorm and bringing her to the hospital to visit me, and when she got back, her dorm mother cautioned her about being in the car alone with Black folk."
"The real thing I learned was how Carlyle responded to all that," Reedy said. "And that was with grace, with goodwill, with courage."
Ellen Layman, a Bridgewater Rotarian, shared the story of how she was able to lure Carlyle to the Bridgewater park that would be dedicated to him and his family in 2018. She said he had to be lured because he disliked being the center of attention, a trait pointed out by others during Wednesday's service.
She and others, including Carter, spoke about Carlyle's deep connection to his faith.
"In recent years, [Carlyle] opened every [Rotary] meeting with a prayer," Layman said. "And he used that prayer to remind God and to remind us that the Rotary motto is 'Service Above Self.' Who better than Carlyle Whitelow to be the epitome of 'Service Above Self.'"
When he would see Layman at the Rotary meetings, he would greet her with the phrase "Hello my sister," she recalled.
"Though I recognize I am not in the position to ask God to do things my way instead of his way, but if and when I make it to the Pearly Gates, I would like to ask God to give St. Peter the day off," Layman said. "And ask Carlyle to welcome me into eternal life, just one more time, hearing 'Hello my sister.'"
Other friends and family spoke at the service, including Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory and former Bridgewater College President Phil Stone, another close friend of Carlyle's, who is now woven into the family.
Carlyle joined the Army and then became the first Black athlete in the state to play at a majority white school when he was a running back for the Bridgewater College Eagles in 1955 while studying at the college. He also ran track and played basketball before he graduated in 1959.
In 1969, after graduating with a master's degree from the University of Virginia, he taught in the Staunton school system when Reedy got the OK to hire Carlyle as the first Black faculty member that year. Reedy said he was so excited he drove down to Staunton to tell Carlyle, who was watching over kids on a playground at the time.
Carter said though his uncle didn't have any children of his own, he thought of his players as children and kept them focused on school and their character, not just sports.
Carlyle's cousin, Christine Whitelow, gave remarks and read Bible verses from Psalm 23 and 1 Corinthians 13.
Christine and Carter said the memorial service was incredible, and the turnout was a testament to Carlyle's far-reaching, incalculable impact on the Valley.
Many people came up to share their condolences with the Whitelow family Wednesday, such as Kay Timpe, a Bridgewater resident who met Carlyle in 1999 while she was working at Belk.
She said he was so nice to her, she got his address off his check and wrote him a letter thanking him for his kindness. The two have exchanged letters since.
It's memories and goodwill like this that keep Carlyle alive today, Reedy said earlier in the ceremony. As long as the community keeps Carlyle in its heart and its memories and continues to keep his positive impact going, he will never truly be gone, Reedy said.
Carter said his uncle was not the most wealthy man if you count by dollars, but he was rich beyond measure because of the friends and positive impact he left on the world.
He finished his remarks with a call to action.
"I want everybody here to vow to live their lives in the spirit of Carlyle Whitelow," Carter said. "Let his life and legacy of love lead you to becoming a better person. Live every day loving like it's your last. Listen with purpose, love truthfully and honestly, give back to your family, friends and community. Love service to others, and please, don't forget to smile."
