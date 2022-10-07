The return of Friday night lights has, in turn, brought out the passion in area high school student sections.
"Everybody has been up," said Donnie Coleman, athletic director at Turner Ashby High School, said. "I know ours has been terrific. They're excited and passionate."
Before Turner Ashby's football game against East Rockingham High School on Sept. 23, members of Turner Ashby's student section — named the Black Plague — played cornhole, volleyball, spikeball and football in the parking lot and grassy area outside the football field an hour or two before the game started.
"It's fun to be involved in school stuff," said Molly Early, a member of the Black Plague. "It's the first year it's been normal since our freshman year."
Over the past two years, high school athletics has had to adapt to varying rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including spectator limitations on games. But with restrictions gone, student supporters of athletics are turning out in force to support their teams, perhaps making up for time lost to social isolation, virtual classrooms and Zoom sessions.
"The kids have been through a lot," Coleman said. "It's cool to see it come back."
Countywide, Coleman said, students have turned out in droves to support their school and elevate school spirit. He noted some businesses including McDonald's and Park View Federal Credit Union offered some specials to let a certain number of students in to the game for free, creating a "high volume of participation."
"But I think they'd be here if they had to pay $20," Coleman said.
Student sections create different themes as they prepare for each game, some of which include a USA or patriotic theme where students wear red, white and blue, or a camouflage or redneck theme.
And student attendance hasn't improved in just football, either. Students are also turning out to volleyball, soccer and other school-sanctioned events, Coleman said.
"It's good-hearted, good school spirit," he said.
At the other end of the county, Broadway High School senior Lily Gatesman -- who leads the Gobsquad student section, named for the school's Gobbler mascot -- said the student turnout for Broadway activities has been higher than prior years.
"I think last year, the seniors did a good job resetting the Gobsquad," Gatesman said. "My freshman year, it wasn't as popular."
She estimated that about 50 students participate in the student section for football games and about 20 to 30 for volleyball games. Like Turner Ashby and other schools in the area, Gatesman reaches out to her peers through Gobsquad social media pages to convey the student section's theme for upcoming games.
Students can also message her with ideas for themes for games, she said.
"I'm an athlete myself, so I definitely understand the need of support," she said.
The increased student support isn't exclusive to sports, and Gatesman said there's been increased involvement in other extracurricular activities, including the arts.
At Spotswood, members of the Blazer Crew student section gathered at the end of the bleachers before a home volleyball game against Wilson Memorial. That particular night was a "Pink Out," where athletes and the about 40-member student section wore pink clothing.
At football games, the Blazer Crew can amount to about 300 students, Spotswood Principal Rad Dansey said.
"We're all part of the school," senior Aiden Strong said before a Sept. 29 volleyball game. "They come out for other sports, so we should come out for them."
Like Gatesman, Strong said athletes like himself find the games more enjoyable when their friends are in the stands.
"Whenever I'm not working, I go to any sport I can," said Strong, whose sister is on the Spotswood volleyball team. "I even go to away games."
Strong said the school administration at Spotswood is also to thank for the increased involvement in student functions. Strong said upcoming events are broadcast on the morning announcements.
This year, all grades seem to be involved in the student section, Dansey said, and rather than heavy in upperclassmen like in previous years. After two years of restrictions, the heightened student involvement isn't too much of a surprised to Dansey.
"It's really cool," Dansey said. "Our students have a good time and keep it classy."
