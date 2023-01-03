A Manassas woman has died following a crash on Interstate 81 on New Year's Eve.
According to the Virginia State Police, at 7:52 p.m. on Dec. 31, Adelyne R. Barr, 19, of Manassas, was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, hitting a ditch and then a tree.
The crash occurred near mile marker 236.
Police said Barr was wearing a seat belt.
VSP trooper J.T. Lotts is investigating.
