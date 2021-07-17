A unveiling ceremony in Woodstock Friday honored Vicki Normoyle, a longtime staff member with Northwestern Community Services Board who died unexpectedly last October.
The Vicki Normoyle Center, formerly called the Woodstock House, is one of Northwestern’s community clinics, said Denise Acker, the organization’s children, youth and family services manager. It houses prevention services, outpatient therapy for children and adolescents, and case managers for children and adult mental health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Acker said the organization was inspired to name the Woodstock House for Normoyle because of her role as a supervisor and mentor in the program.
“Vicki was a strong advocate for children and families,” Acker said. “She was a dedicated and loyal employee … and her work just demonstrated her passion for helping children and families in need.”
In the late 1990s, Normoyle started as a child adolescent outpatient therapist when the Woodstock House was called the Shenandoah County Clinic, Acker recalled. After relocating to the Warren County office, Normoyle was promoted to supervisor over children’s services in Warren County.
Throughout her career, Normoyle also sat on Northwestern’s family assessment and planning teams for Shenandoah, Warren, Clarke, Frederick and Page counties as well as the city of Winchester.
Normoyle, a licensed professional counselor certified in trauma-focused therapies, was most recently children, youth and family services supervisor at the Thomas J. Peachy Center in Warren County.
Debbie Thomas, a licensed clinical social worker, now holds that position.
Northwestern provides community services to individuals of all ages, Acker said.
“During the pandemic, we have been providing telehealth, which has been beneficial to many families because of the transportation barrier,” she said.
Though many clients are meeting in person again, she said telehealth will continue as an option.
Northwestern is also recruiting for various positions through its website, nwcsb.com/jobs.php.
Acker will be at today’s ceremony, along with Northwestern’s Executive Director Michael Elwell, Clinical Director Andrea Bieber, and Chief Operational Officer/Deputy Director Katie Heritage.
Normoyle’s family will also be present, including her husband, Michael Normoyle; mother, Betty Waas; and brother Joe Waas with his wife, Lisa.
Michael Normoyle said he’s humbled by Northwestern’s decision to name a facility for his wife of nearly 45 years.
“This was the house she first began working at,” he said. “I am just thrilled about the whole thing.”
Though he joked that she would be “deeply embarrassed” by today’s event, he said he’s “totally in awe that they felt that way about her.”
“I knew that she was well-liked and loved,” he continued. “I am proud that she made that kind of impression in her work environment. … I can’t think of a better way to honor her.”
Praising Vicki Normoyle’s dedication to children and families around the community, Acker recalled a quote from her late colleague: “Every person has a value and every life significant.”
“That’s who she was,” Acker said.
“She was very dedicated to her agency and the community and the youth and families that lived in the community.”
Today’s ribbon-cutting on the Vicki Normoyle Center will be at 2 p.m. at 441 N. Main St., Woodstock, with refreshments to follow.
