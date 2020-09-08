Holly Crawford is 35 weeks pregnant with twins, and on Labor Day, she worked sitting down in field at Wayside Produce in Dayton.
“Really, [work] is about giving back,” said Crawford, 30.
Other local residents who worked on Labor Day shared many thoughts on how work has helped them achieve satisfaction with their lives and stability for their families.
The holiday is meant to recognize the contributions working Americans have made to society and was created by the organized labor movement, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Though pregnant, Crawford has still been able to work around the south Rockingham County farm, though with more “manageable” tasks as her pregnancy has progressed.
“It’s also about providing for my children,” said Crawford, who has six other children in addition to the twins she is carrying.
On the other side of Rockingham County, a red toolbox’s lid is ordained with old photos of mechanic Jonathan Robinson’s children in the garage of J.E. Bazzle and Sons.
“It just reminds me every day why I’ve got to work too — I’ve got a family,” said Robinson, 36, with a beaming smile and a hearty laugh in the Broadway garage.
Robinson, a Broadway resident, originally became interested in trucks while growing up on a farm and has worked as a truck mechanic for nearly 20 years.
“I like the satisfaction of getting a job done. And if this truck runs to haul a load of feed for turkeys on a farm, that’s a turkey somebody’s eating for lunch” in the future, he said. “I’m just trying to be for the bigger whole. If everybody does their fair share, then everybody can sit back and relax.”
Anthony Moreno Jr., 27, of Crimora, was working on Labor Day, too, repairing computers to make sure they were ready for customers on time.
Moreno started working on computers 15 years ago when he saw the potential the electronic machines had. He now operates Knight Owl Computers, a computer store in Dayton that also offers computer repair and recycle services.
He said operating Knight Owl Computers offers “freedom” to be able to provide for his family while also being part of his passion for electronics that goes beyond just a paycheck.
Moreno said he can even watch his newborn child while at work, and he regularly keeps up with the newest information on computer repairs and technical advancements.
“I’m constantly working,” he said Monday, surrounded by computers and electronic components.
In Harrisonburg, Ethan McHone drove a faded green John Deere through a patch of his family’s land, tedding grass for hay, in the late afternoon.
“It’s about doing what you love,” said McHone, who has been driving tractors since he was 10.
McHone’s grandfather pulled up in a dark green Chevrolet to check on Ethan’s progress soon after. Noland McHone, 75, handed an orange Gatorade and a sandwich to his grandson.
“I like to go home in the evening and think that I’ve accomplished something positive,” Noland McHone said.
The grandfather, still sitting in the Chevrolet, said there is a certain calm one can get while working outside on agriculture.
“If you sat at my age and [just] watched television, you’d get so upset you don’t know which end’s up, but you get out here and do this — you tend to get your mind off all that,” Noland McHone said over the idle of the John Deere tractor.
Crawford said working on a farm is fulfilling for her to know she is helping provide fresh, healthy produce to consumers, and she couldn’t do it alone.
“Especially as far along as I am in my pregnancy, all of my strength and energy comes from the Lord above,” Crawford said. “I give him the glory — it ain’t me.”
