Construction continues on a new U.S. 11 bridge spanning Interstate 81 at Exit 257 near Mauzy.
The existing bridge was built in 1965 and is deteriorating, according to the project overview on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.
The $16 million project began last summer and is slated for completion in spring 2021.
The new bridge will be 60 feet to the south of the existing bridge and includes a realignment of the roads leading to the crossing.
Between 2011 and 2039, VDOT estimated that daily traffic usage of U.S. 11 would nearly triple — from 3,600 to 9,170.
The more than $12.5 million construction contract was awarded to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford.
— Staff Reports
