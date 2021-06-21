In 1998, Jacques Mushagasha’s neighborhood of Tshipunda in the city of Bukavu was destroyed.
“Bombs were coming from all over,” Mushagasha, now 56, said Sunday.
The Second Congo War had started earlier that year and, with the destruction of the neighborhood in his town on the eastern side of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he and his family knew it was time to leave.
“There were so many killings, and we saw people’s bodies being buried. We prayed about those things. Many villages were burnt, and and it created terror and fear,” he said.
Mushagasha and his family fled south to a refugee camp in the Republic of Zambia, where they stayed until 2003 when the family was able to get to the United States.
Mushagasha, originally trained as high school teacher, worked at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore as a clinical assistant. In 2011, he moved with his family to the Shenandoah Valley, where he worked at Sunnyside Retirement Community until his vision deteriorated to the point now where he is basically blind in his right eye and his left eye can only see at about 40% of what it once could. He is now a court mediator.
“I see how the city is very welcoming, and I think refugees feel themselves as part of the community,” he said in between drum circle rhythms at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg.
Sunday was World Refugee Day and locals had gathered at the pavilion to celebrate the contributions and presence of refugees in the area.
“A day like this allows people to be in a place where they can learn” from each other, said Rodrigue Makelele, an advocacy and civic engagement worker at Church World Service who helped organize the event.
Makelele, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said refugees fill open jobs and contribute economically and culturally to the Shenandoah Valley.
However, he said they face three major social and political issues.
The first is finding a pathway to get a job in America in the line of work they were trained for in the country they had to flee.
He said another issue is the language barriers as they may not have intended to learn English before having to flee their country.
A third large issue is the reunification of families that may have been separated through crises, refugee camps or immigration paperwork or legislation, according to Makelele.
“When violence is happening back there and your wife, your parents, your children are there, it creates a lot of trauma,” he said.
Gatherings like Sunday’s “allow people to see that the people I live with, I work with are resilient and strong and hardworking individuals who came here and are working very hard to sustain themselves in this community,” Makelele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.