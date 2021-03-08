Tara Worthy has resigned from Dayton Town Council because she and her family moved outside the town limits.
Her resignation went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, as Thursday was the family’s last night in their Dayton home, according to Worthy.
“I wish the new mayor and council well,” Worthy said in a Sunday interview.
She was appointed to council in June 2016 to fill the vacancy left by Kehris Snead, who moved out of town, according to Daily News-Record archives.
Worthy ran unopposed in a special election in 2016 and was elected to a four-year term in 2018.
As a council member, Worthy served on the economic and community development committee and was previously on the parks and community committee, according to Worthy and the town’s website.
Worthy said one of her most memorable actions on council was the naming of Dove Park for Jim Dove, who operated a drive-in diner and social gathering spot on the land and then sold it to the town after closing at the end of 2011, according to town documents.
Worthy also said she is pleased to see progress finally underway on town projects, such as the Mill Street project and water plant development. Worthy will still be operating her Dayton business, The Rustic Oracle on College Street, and said at this time, she has no intentions to run for a seat on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson said a vacancy on council is not a “unique situation” for the town.
“We’ve had a lot of turnover on council over the years,” Jackson said Sunday.
“Fortunately, we’ve been able to appoint some quality people, and you never know when [a council member’s] life is going to change and they move out of town,” he said.
In the wake of Worthy’s departure, Jackson is the only member of council with more than a year of experience. Only the councilman-turned-mayor Jackson remains from the Town Council at this time last year.
“We don’t have a lot of tenure, but we do have a lot of people with different types of experiences,” Jackson said.
Two Town Council members, L. Todd Collier and Zachary Fletchall, died less than two weeks apart in April, sending tremors through the 1,600-resident Rockingham County community.
In May, Bradford Dyjak and Dale Rodgers were appointed to fill the vacancies and won election to to keep their seats in November. In that election, Emily Estes, Heidi Hoover and Robert Seward also won their first election to council.
The timeline for new council member applications and the appointment process is being finalized, Jackson said.
Town Council has 45 days to appoint a new member, and if council members do not agree in that time frame, circuit court judges can make the appointment, according to state code.
(2) comments
Dayton’s town government continues to be very unstable. Resignations, appointments, resignations, appointments, etc.
Not surprising. A lot of people with the means to do so are moving away from the big cities.[beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.