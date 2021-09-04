VERONA — In the more than a century Johnnie Barr has been alive, he’s seen a lot of things.
The Mount Solon native saw firsthand the end of World War II while aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay; he saw the battlefield of Iwo Jima through his own eyes as a combat Marine; he saw Japanese fighters streaking toward his ship, intent on kamikaze attacks, through the sights of his 20mm cannon.
All these things, he dug deep into his memory to recall, reclined in his favorite brown chair in his Verona home. But it was a story that involved his late wife of 66 years, where he sat up slightly and a spark burned bright in his eyes days before his 101st birthday.
Barr married Neva Stroop, of Weyers Cave, on Feb. 26, 1944 in Mount Crawford after he enlisted in August 1942. She proceeded him in death almost a decade ago.
One of Barr’s prized possessions is the bracelet he made for her while on the U.S.S. Missouri, deployed in the Pacific Ocean as a Marine.
An April 11, 1945 kamikaze attack left half a plane and its pilot, dead, aboard the ship. After giving the airman a proper burial at sea because “it’s just one of the things,” Barr said the crew took metal from the wreckage and crafted items.
Inscribed on the wristband is a message of love made from this wreckage of war.
Neva’s name is scratched on a heart, layered over other hearts, on the band. Inside the band, the date of the attack and a mark to remember where the item originated.
He said he remembers carving the jewelry for Neva aboard the U.S.S. Missouri.
“You bet I do,” Barr said.
During his deployment, he wrote to her “probably everyday,” he said. And many of their letters are still stashed in the Verona home.
But what they exactly say will remain a secret between Johnnie and Neva Barr.
“It’s private,” he said, cracking a smile.
Neva’s bracelet is part of the collection of items Barr keeps closest, such as a small jar of Iwo Jima sand and a card signed by multiple American generals and military leaders proving he witnessed the end of the bloodiest conflict in human history.
Barr was on the U.S.S. Missouri when the Japanese forces formally surrendered to the Allied powers on Sept. 2, 1945 and even has the signed card to prove it, kept safe in his wallet. Four days later, on Sept. 6, the Missouri set a course for home on Barr’s 25th birthday.
Neva also got a birthday present that year — Barr was discharged on her birthday of Oct. 26.
Barr’s family are asking for birthday cards to be sent to celebrate Barr “starting over at one,” said Terri Shifflett of New Hope, Barr’s daughter. They can be sent to P.O. Box 361 Verona, Va. 24482.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10826 of Verona will be meeting at Verona Walgreens at 4 p.m. on Barr’s birthday, Monday, to do a birthday drive-by celebration, according to a Facebook post from the VFW.
In addition to the “scary” kamikaze attacks, a more lighthearted story Barr remembers is having to wake up Pacific theater maverick and U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur to inform him that unknown objects had been picked up on radar — potentially enemy submarines — closing in for attack on the U.S. Navy Iowa-class battleship Missouri.
Barr entered the general’s quarters and heeded the rules to never touch a general directly. So he shook MacArthur’s sheets ‘til the military leader awoke angrily.
“He said ‘There’s no damn submarines out there,’” Barr recalled with a smile.
Sure enough, Barr would later convey to an annoyed MacArthur the true culprit of setting off the radar — dolphins.
“He ignored me when I told him,” Barr said, laughing.
Shifflett said her father did not tell stories from war while she was growing up.
She said it was just a feature of Barr and his “unique generation” who faced the horrors of war but did not share those stories with family members. She said many veterans, such as her father, told stories to teach history in local schools, however.
Barr still lives at the Verona home he and he wife raised their two children in, which the family moved into in 1968.
“This last year has been tough,” Shifflett said.
Last year, her father would have been able to rattle off specifics about all his harrowing war experiences. But the family has noticed him recalling less over the past year. Yet, memories of Neva still abound.
“My mom’s been gone for 11 years and I know he does think about her,” Shifflett said.
As well, Barr thinks often of his late son Johnnie Barr Jr., who died seven years ago, according to Shifflett.
“He says God took the wrong Johnnie,” she said.
As a child, Shifflett said she saw her parents as typical. She said she can’t ever remember her mom wearing the bracelet made from the kamikaze plane.
“I think she mostly kept it in her jewelry [box] where her special memories were,” Shifflett said.
After her mother passed, Barr agreed to let his grand-niece have the bracelet since it fit her.
But after awhile, it needed to come home.
“We asked for it back because I felt like he was missing her and [the bracelet] brought back memories for him to sit and look at it,” Shifflett said.
Though Barr can’t remember witnessing the end of the bloodiest conflict in human history anymore, instead he remembers seeing his mom, dad and Neva there waiting for him at the Norfolk docks when he returned from the conflict.
And those memories that come back when he holds that bracelet he made for her on the warship thousands of miles away in the Pacific Ocean will remain like the lovebirds’ letters — private.
