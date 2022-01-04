The year’s first snowfall came in force, dropping up to 5 inches in west Rockingham County and 10 inches in other parts of the state, causing dangerous traffic conditions and power outages.
The Dale Enterprise weather station west of Harrisonburg recorded 2 inches of snow by 7 a.m. and then another 3 inches by 10 a.m. for a total of 5 inches, said Scott Cook, who operates the station.
At 11 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported snow or ice on much of Interstate 81 and primary and secondary roads in the counties of Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Augusta.
By 3:30 p.m., Virginia State Police had over 2,000 calls for service statewide, according to Corinne Geller, VSP director of public relations.
“Of those 2,000 calls, 72 are ongoing traffic crashes and 69 disabled vehicles that VSP troopers are still on scene with or responding to as of 3:30 p.m.,” she said in a Monday afternoon email.
Across the state police’s Culpeper Division, which includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, there were 25 traffic crashes and 57 disabled vehicles by 3:30 p.m., according to Geller.
At 4 p.m., VDOT reported that road conditions in Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Augusta counties had improved to clear on Interstate 81 and primary roads, but snow and ice remained on much of the secondary roads in Shenandoah and Augusta and there was some ice and snow on secondary roads of Rockingham and Page.
By 5 p.m., over 380,000 Dominion Energy customers in the commonwealth had an outage, and the utility had restored power to 154,000 of those customers, according to a Monday afternoon email from Rayhan Daudani, media relations manager at Dominion.
Some Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customers also experienced disruptions.
SVEC customers in Page County had the most outages by 11 a.m. — 638 — followed closely by 436 in Warren County. Less than 70 SVEC customers in Rockingham County and less than 100 in Augusta County had lost power by 11 a.m.
Later in the day, outages increased in Augusta, where there were 492 customers without power at 4:15 p.m. Outages in the other counties had been reduced to 117 in Page, less than a dozen in Rockingham and 15 in Shenandoah.
By midafternoon, the sun was out in Harrisonburg and snow began to melt.
But the temperature Monday night was expected to drop below freezing, causing dangerous travel conditions this morning. VSP and VDOT recommend drivers stay off roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, Rockingham County Public Schools announced it would be closed today, while Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced a two-hour delay.
City trash that was not collected Monday due to the storm will be collected today, according to a press release from the city. Trash originally scheduled for pickup today will be collected as normal.
