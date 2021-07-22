STAUNTON — Purchasing a farm within the first few months of marriage, let alone during the COVID-19 pandemic, wasn’t the straight-forward plan Morgan and Sawyer Messer were expecting to run with.
But when the timing was right, the newlyweds went for it.
“It’s funny how things get started or the reason why people get into farming,” Morgan Messer said.
The Messers’ roots run deep in the Shenandoah Valley.
Morgan, 30, a public affairs manager for Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, grew up in Weyers Cave, and Sawyer, 28, lived outside of Staunton. Both were raised in an agricultural community, which shaped how the couple planned their future together after tying the knot in May 2020.
“Both of us grew up wanting to raise our family the exact same way we were raised,” Morgan Messer said. “That’s always been the driving motivation.”
When the couple were still engaged, they took the first step and began farming together off a piece of rented farmland in January 2020. With a background in raising cattle, the couple started with a group of bred heifers.
Morgan Messer said their original game plan was to sell the cattle as bred heifers, but when the market became unprofitable, they realized holding onto the herd was the better option.
Then, the stars began to align.
“It’s almost like a snowball going downhill,” she said. “Once you get started, you got to keep going to make it work.”
With one herd of bred heifers on one piece of land, Morgan Messer said a family friend reached out to the couple and asked if they would be interested in another piece of property, and they placed another small herd of cows there.
Then, a new challenge arose. The couple were living in Staunton, but managing cows nearly 20 miles west in Swoope.
“We just kept saying, ‘Man, how nice would it be if we could just have a home base,’” she said.
Both of their families’ enterprises were doing well, but not well enough to support another family, Morgan Messer said.
“And so we thought, ‘If we are going to do it, we are going to have to do it on our own,’” she said. “We had no idea it would happen within a few months of us being married.”
There were challenges with finding a property the Messers could see themselves starting a new life at, Morgan said. Between the paperwork, working with loan officers and lending agencies and completing numerous business matters virtually due to the pandemic, the process wasn’t easy, she said.
“It’s not for the faint of heart,” she said. “We had to write a business plan, provide a reference letter about our farming experience and we had to prove it was going to work on paper. It took some time, and COVID definitely slowed some things down.”
And when the couple were ready to hit the brakes, their loan officer found their future home — Mercy Mill Farm.
Located off the long stretch of Shutterlee Mill Road, green pastures are now home to heifers and a flock of sheep as the Messers get acquainted with their land.
“It’s a completely different animal to own and operate your own farm versus just helping with or growing up on or working for somebody else,” Morgan Messer said. “When it’s your time, money and effort on the line, you have to be smart and you have to use your resources. There’s no way you can farm alone. Whether it’s your neighbors or your family or your friends … it takes a village.”
Morgan Messer said being surrounded by people who could provide advice and offer support was key in making the decision to purchase a farm as a young couple.
“There is no right or wrong way to get involved with agriculture,” she said. “Some folks are able to farm with their family, some folks go out on their own, sometimes both partners have to work off the farm in order to make it happen. There is no perfect recipe. You know you’ve been successful if you are just making your farming dreams a reality.”
