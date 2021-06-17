Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part look at Century Farms in our area. MOUNT CRAWFORD — One last prayer said, Valentine Saufley left the church in Ostheim, northern Bavaria, for the New World.
Some 400 years later, Valentine’s seventh-, eighth- and ninth-generation descendants gathered Sunday on the 100-acre family farm that Valentine had established after completing his voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.
There was Al, 88, of McGaheysville; Al’s son, Al II “Chip,” 59, of New Hope; and Brent, Chip’s son, 27, of Grottoes. Their features are similar, but only Al was wearing a University of Virginia hat, while his son and grandson sported Virginia Tech caps as they discussed the ups and downs their shared industry.
“A lot of time you’re struggling through farming, whether it’s on land that has been in the family or not,” Chip Saufley said.
The family’s Long Meadow Farm, like the area’s nearly five dozen Century Farms, can trace its history back a ways. But it’s not only the past that matters to the Saufleys and other farm families.
It’s also about the future.
The average age of farmers rose to 57.5 in 2017, an increase of 1.2 years from 2012, according to data from the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture.
“This isn’t work for me,” Brent Saufley said. Brent Saufley has been farming since he was 15, working on a neighbor’s farm that his father also worked on when he was growing up.
Brent Saufley, like his father and grandfather, balances work at Long Meadow, another nearby farm and a job off the farm. For Brent, it’s as a ground support equipment mechanic at Dynamic Aviation.
“My favorite part of the day is getting off the floor and then coming and doing whatever I’ve got to do here,” he said.
And his father spent 35 years with Farm Credit of the Virginias doing the same — making money outside the farm to keep the ties of the farm taut.
“You’ve just got to be willing to take some of that and shovel it back into the place to keep it,” Chip Saufley said.
But it’s not only the Saufleys’ farm where the call of the soil draws a younger generation out to the field.
During calving season, Anabelle Good, 8, cares for newborns, facing down bad weather, and her sister, 5-year-old Ruby Ann, isn’t far off either, according to their father, Matt Good, 42.
“They both show more than enough interest in the cattle,” Good said on the farm Tuesday.
And Anabelle has even surprised her parents with a quick knack for recognizing the farm’s cattle, such as a recent event with the family going around the farm. The cows lumbered in the distance, adorned with their identification numbers.
Good told the story of he and his wife taking stock — “There’s 28, and there’s three and there’s...”
“11,” Anabelle chimed in.
“It’s like she’s got to knew ‘em all well as some of us,” Good said.
Good himself lives on the family Century Farm, Battlefield Farm in Cross Keys, and his father, Larry Good, 68, lives within view.
Matt is one of Larry’s two sons. The other, Jason, chose to go into construction. And this parallels Larry’s own experience of his brother choosing not to take on the farm.
“You don’t want to pressure [your kids] to go into farming,” Larry Good said.
For farmers’ children, even though they may travel, the farm — or “home” — constantly beckons, such as for Evan Hopkins, 25.
Evan works in Northern Virginia, but is regularly around helping his father, G.T. “Gator” Hopkins, 67, on the family Century Farm, Cave Hill Farm in McGaheysville.
“There always is a calling to come back and just get a little peace of mind and come back home,” Evan Hopkins said. “I think that’s something really good to have, and it’s not specific to a Century Farm. It’s for a lot of people who call their farms home.”
For Evan’s father, there a singular moment when he knew he would take the farm.
“I feel totally obligated to the continuity of the farm for lots of reasons, one of which is I promised my grandfather at 16 years old I would do so,” Gator Hopkins said.
Part of how the Hopkins have done that is adaptation and diversification of the farm’s revenue streams. Over recent years, Cave Hill has been the home base for a farm brewery, construction and fabrication operation, bed-and-breakfast, and is keeping a close eye on the future of how solar panels and hemp production can come into play, according to Gator Hopkins.
“Of course, carrying on the family tradition of managing the land and it being in our family for 150 to 200 years, that’s definitely something that you don’t want to lose,” Evan Hopkins said.
There have been ups and downs, balancing work and the farm, said Larry Good, who was also lead man at Walker Manufacturing for 43 years.
“It’s been a blessing because there’s nothing like farm life,” he said.
Both he and Chip Saufley share the sentiment that times can be hard on the farm, and what carries producers through is their love for it.
“If it’s not something you’re interested in, you’re not going to make it,” Chip Saufley said.
For his son Brent, the work at Dynamic helps him to not be burnt out on farm work. The balance helps keep things fresh as the pace changes from the floor of Dynamic Aviation to the fields of his forefathers, he said.
“There’s days where it wears on me for sure,” Brent Saufley said. “But I really do enjoy it.”
