Three local residents have been tapped to serve on state boards and commissions, the governor's office announced Friday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Melissa Scarsanela Stoltzfus, of Bridgewater, to the Citizens' Advisory Council on furnishing and interpreting the executive mansion. Stoltzfus is a director at Dynamic Aviation.
Scott Powers, of Dayton, was appointed to the advisory board on athletic training. Powers is an athletic trainer at Sentara RMH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Dr. M. Catherine Slusher, of Harrisonburg, was appointed to the board of directors of the Virginia birth-related neurological injury compensation program.
Slusher is a senior partner at Harrisonburg OBGYN.
"Today I am announcing a new group of appointees to serve the citizens of Virginia by working in my administration and on boards throughout state government," Youngkin said in a statement Friday. "I look forward to the great work these dedicated individuals will do for the commonwealth."
-- Staff Report
