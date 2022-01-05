Fifth-generation Rockingham County farmer Matt Lohr will be Virginia's next secretary of agriculture and forestry, according to a Tuesday press release from the transition team of incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Lohr has held many leadership positions in the past, including as a House of Delegates representative between 2006 and 2010, former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Lohr's "other career experiences include serving as Director of the Farm Credit Knowledge Center, teaching middle school agriscience, operating his own leadership development company, and serving as President of Valley Pike Farm, Inc., his family’s farming operation," according to the release.
Youngkin has also appointed Joseph Guthrie, a Pulaski County farmer, as commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
— Staff Reports
