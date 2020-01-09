LURAY — Liz Lewis is on a mission.
The economic development and tourism coordinator for Page County is working to bring more broadband to the area.
“It’s becoming a big, basic part of infrastructure,” Lewis said.
Broadband is rapidly becoming an issue for rural areas as the world increasingly relies on the internet for communication, business and education.
Over 276,000 residents of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas do not have broadband, according to a 2018 report from the Federal Communications Commission. The areas without access are overwhelmingly rural.
“If we want to look at it from the perspective of getting more people to live in Page County and more people to telework in Page County, [broadband] is a huge priority,” Lewis said.
The FCC has broadband maps that show some parts of Page County have multiple possible internet providers.
But many involved in rural connectivity services nationwide say that the FCC’s maps are at best incomplete and at worst flat-out wrong, according to Lewis.
“We’ve found, in Page County, those maps are not accurate, so we have to prove to the [broadband] providers, the state and ourselves that we are unserved,” the Luray resident said.
Lewis has been sending out surveys, where county residents can respond with their actual data on broadband, such as whether they have access to service at all, and if so, at what speeds.
“We have some assumptions, which think are pretty accurate, but it’s nice to have data that supports that,” she said.
Lewis wants to have the data to justify grant requests that the county has sent out, such as for the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.
In March, the grant gave out $4.9 million to connect 15,000 homes and over 300 businesses in 12 counties across the commonwealth, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam. In his budget announcement in December, Northam proposed adding another $16 million to the broadband initiative budget.
Nearly 20 years ago, Lewis moved to Page with her husband, Neal, from Park City, Utah. She grew up in Utah and Southern California.
Since living in Page, the Lewises have had a son, Ryan, 14. And Lewis said that put a personal point on getting broadband, in addition to the economic development and quality of life aspects.
“That becomes a huge priority in terms of education and receiving medical care in a rural community,” she said.
