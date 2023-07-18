WINCHESTER — American Red Cross officials reported a disappointing turnout for Friday’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, providing more evidence of a disturbing summer trend with local collection efforts.
“It’s been like this across the board for the past two months,” Lisa Wilt, donor recruiter for the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross in Winchester, said about Friday’s turnout.
The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive allows area residents to support their favorite public safety agency while bolstering the region’s blood supplies. In exchange for giving a pint of whole or Power Red blood, participants get to vote for one of the two departments. At the end of the day, the agency with the most votes wins and gets to hold onto the coveted Battle of the Badges trophy for the next year.
The winner of this year’s face-off was the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, which prevailed with 23 votes to the Fire and Rescue Department’s 20. The Sheriff’s Office has won all three Battle of the Badges since the first one was held in 2020.
Wilt said the local Red Cross initially set a goal of 100 units of blood for Friday’s collection effort at the Frederick County Public Safety Building near Winchester, but when signups were slow to come in, they lowered the goal to 75. Unfortunately, even that was overly optimistic.
“We had about 40 sign up,” Wilt said.
When walk-ins were added to the final tally, Friday’s blood drive collected a total of 43 units of whole and Power Red blood. For comparison, last year’s Battle of the Badges brought in 98 units.
Wilt said it’s not unusual for blood donations to decrease during the summer: “More vacations, schools are out, people are traveling, they’re outside, they’re doing more stuff — that plays a big role in things. It’s pretty typical.”
But this summer has been particularly rough for the Red Cross, with low turnouts reported at every local blood drive for the past eight weeks or so.
Luckily, the Winchester-based Red Cross chapter’s most loyal donors are still coming out to replenish the region’s blood supply. One of them is Andrea Cosans, executive director of the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester, who showed up Friday to support the Battle of the Badges blood drive for the second year in a row.
Cosans didn’t want to say if she would be casting her vote for the Sheriff’s Office or Fire and Rescue Department, but she dropped a few hints.
“I want to spread the love so whoever I voted for last year, I’ll vote for the other one this year,” Cosans said. “I think I voted for the Sheriff’s Office last year.”
Another dedicated donor, Betsy Sibert of Winchester, came out Friday to contribute her 266th pint of blood to help people undergoing surgeries, emergency medical treatments and transfusions.
“I started donating in my 30s and I’m now 81,” Sibert said. “I just want to help people.”
Sibert donates every 56 days — the minimum amount of time allowed between donations — and is the top female blood donor in the Winchester area. She is on pace to overtake the region’s reigning champion, Charlie Zuckerman, a former Winchester mayor who gave the American Red Cross 306 units of blood before he passed away in 2020 at the age of 96.
Wilt said it’s vital for area residents to continue donating blood throughout the summer. That’s because blood only has a 42-day shelf life and any reserves built up during the spring are now gone.
“Blood drives are going on every day,” Wilt said. “Go to redcrossblood.org, type in your ZIP code and it will bring up all the blood drives in the area.”
Another option for giving blood is going to the American Red Cross’ Winchester Blood Donation Center at 561 Fortress Drive, which is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org.
“I try to talk other people into donating,” Sibert said, “but they’re like, ‘I don’t like needles,’ ‘I don’t have enough blood.’”
Donna Weller, team lead at Friday’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, had a special message for all those who make excuses to avoid donating.
“They need to suck it up,” she said with a laugh. “Once they get on the bed, it can take five minutes for them to save someone’s life.”
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
