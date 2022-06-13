A Luray man has died following a Thursday night crash in Page County.
At 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Keane, 50, was driving his 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. 211 near the 8100 block when he failed to maneuver a turn, ran off the road and hit a guardrail, according to state police.
Keane died at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet, VSP said. Police continue to investigate.
