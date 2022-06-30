LURAY — A Luray woman charged in connection to her comments at a Page County School Board meeting in January will serve one year of supervised probation and be subject to 20 hours of community service, a judge determined Thursday.
Amelia King, 43, of Luray, was charged with making an oral threat on school property after telling school board members Jan. 20 she would bring "every single gun loaded" if her children had to wear face masks in school.
In court Thursday, Judge Chris Collins amended Amelia King's charge to disorderly conduct. Collins said King's comments were "wholly inappropriate," but noted she had no prior criminal record and was sympathetic and sorry for her actions.
King will need to complete her community service hours by Dec. 29. The court will review the status and make a final review June 29, 2023. If King is in compliance by June 29, the charge will be dismissed.
Collins ruled that King's probation is deferred for one year, to make sure there are "no further incidents."
"There needs to be a few hoops to jump through to make sure this inappropriate behavior stops, but I also want to treat her the same as any other person who has said something in a moment of passion that they wished they hadn’t said," Collins said in Page County General District Court.
At the Jan. 20 meeting, King asked board members to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order No. 2, which repealed the mask mandate in the commonwealth's public schools.
"My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on," King said Jan. 20. "All right? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to ..."
King was then cut off by a school official, who notified her that her time to speak had expired. King then said, "See y'all on Monday."
Before the meeting was adjourned, King e-mailed an apology to the school board, which was read aloud at the meeting by a board member. King turned herself in to police the following day, and was charged with making an oral threat to a school employee.
"She stated that she was sorry, and she acknowledged that her words were out of context," Luray police detective William Smoot said in court.
In court Thursday, King's attorney, Gene Hart, said the evidence was insufficient to find King guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. She did not identify a victim, or her intent, Hart said, and that the comments were taken out of context because she was unable to finish her full remarks.
While King's choice of words were "poorly chosen," Hart argued her comments did not match up with state statute.
"In this context, it's not an actual threat, and I'd ask the charge to be dismissed," Hart said.
Armanda Clymer, who represented the commonwealth, presented a video recording of King's comments. From the video, the court "can absolutely infer the threat," Clymer said.
King made a statement, and "walked it back" in her apology, Clymer said.
When asked what she meant by "every single gun," King said she would utilize every single resource available to call attention that the Page County school division would not follow the executive order if it elected to mandate masks. At the Jan. 20 meeting, officials voted to lift the mandate.
What she meant be saying she'd see "y'all on Monday," King said, was that she would dispute any discipline her children would receive for not wearing their mask.
King said she is "very involved in her children's education," and that she "always supported the school and the teachers."
She said she was well into her work day on Jan. 20 when she was notified of the meeting, and was unable to prepare her comments.
"I went as-is, and expressed I don't speak well off the cuff," King said.
King expressed remorse, and noted that she'd never previously been in trouble with the law. So much trouble has been caused over her comments, she said, and that she "did what I could to rectify the situation."
"I can't control anybody else but myself, and that's what I tried to do," she said.
She said there was no job more important to her than being a mother, and that being barred from school property has been difficult. Collins said the school board will determine if King can return to its property.
"It's just been excruciating," she said. "There's not been anything worse."
I thought at the time she was just using a figure of speech – a stupid figure of speech, especially given the venue – but a figure of speech none the less.
