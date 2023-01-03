Times have been tough this year as the country teeters on the edge of a recession while the price of food and other necessities have increased. And some in Shenandoah County are going without basic necessities.
But P.G. Coverstone, the new executive director of Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries, is determined to make sure those who are the most vulnerable can still have their basic needs met.
The Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries, a nonprofit, is really three programs in one. Each program addresses a different need and a unique age group.
The first is A Small Hand, a program based at the Edinburg Christian Church, which provides families enrolled in the WIC program with a month's worth of diapers and baby wipes, along with similar items when the group’s budget permits.
“It’s a drive-through now with COVID. It’s strictly run by volunteers, two Thursdays a month, the first and second Thursday, morning and afternoon to accommodate people's schedule,” Coverstone said.
The group runs A Small Hand at two different times. The morning session runs from 9 to 11 a.m. with the afternoon session running from 5 to 7 p.m.
The group purchases the diapers with help from donations. After the loss of a sizable grant, the SVLM is scrambling to make up for a shortfall in funds.
“That’s our biggest need right now," Coverstone said. "We were getting a $20,000 grant from an organization out of Richmond every year, which supplied about 40% of our budget for our diapers."
The loss of the grant comes at a time when the price of diapers is near an all-time high, with the cost rising about 22% since 2022, according to an open letter sent to Proctor & Gamble earlier this year by a coalition of parent and child advocacy groups.
Another program the SVLM runs is called Luke’s Backpack, which gives children about a weekend’s worth of food to take home from school on Fridays.
“Child hunger is right here in Shenandoah County,” said Coverstone, who explained that many of these children receive free breakfast and lunch through the school during the week, while Luke’s Backpack tries to bridge the gap over the weekend. Each child is given enough food for about two or three people, to help others in the household.
Coverstone explains that Luke’s Backpack is a relatively large logistical operation, with more than 2,000 pounds of food given out across school campuses throughout the county every month.
“Students sign-up through their guidance counselors,” Coverstone said, adding that as more people move into the county, the group is trying to provide meals that are culturally appropriate for everyone.
The third program, called The Good Shepherd, is aimed at senior citizens, specifically those who have mobility issues or are homebound.
“We’re providing personal items — toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, paper towels, things like that,” Coverstone said.
All together, SVLM helps hundreds of Shenandoah County residents every month.
And it fulfills its mission with a volunteer force of fewer than 20 people.
“We're always looking for volunteers,” said Coverstone, explaining that the sheer volume of food required for Luke's Backpack requires a vehicle with a heavy lift capability and a driver to operate it.
The volunteers are also manning the drive-through for the A Small Hand program, but the hard work takes place down in the church basement where the bags are packed for distribution.
“We were handing out diapers the other day, and it was pretty chilly in the morning. But seeing the smiles on peoples faces and to see the kids and the parents laugh,” Coverstone said. “To see the laughter and the fellowship that goes on is amazing. The volunteers truly love what they do. You can tell the volunteers love to see a smile on a person's face and know that they’re making a difference in people's life.”
The SVLV operates out of several local churches, including the Woodstock Christian Church, located at 109 S. Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, VA 22664. Donations may be send to the Woodstock Christian Church or other ways to give and volunteer can be found at the website at http://www.svlm.org.
