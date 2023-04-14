Remote Area Medical — a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — will hold a free, two-day clinic May 6-7, according to a press release.
RAM will be set up at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, located at 4808 S. Valley Pike, the release said. All RAM services are free, and no I.D. is required, according to the release. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 5 and remain open for the duration of the clinic, the release said.
Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided, the release said. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., according to the release.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, the release said. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic, according to the release.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530, the release said.
Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/3ltMHzb7S, the release said.
Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health examsand general medical exams, the release said. Mammography, HIV/HEP-C testing, A1C testing and Narcan training will also be available, according to the release.
In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served, the release said.
RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible, according to the release. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, please see RAM’s FAQ page, the release said.
