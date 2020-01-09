It’s been an unusual school year when it comes to snow and inclement weather days. It took until January for enough snow to fall to warrant calling off classes.
Students have been out of school two days this week after a few inches fell on the Valley on Tuesday. While it was the snowfall that dictated the call on Tuesday, it was the still-icy conditions of Wednesday that necessitated a second snow day.
But how is the call made to keep students out of school due to inclement weather? Student safety is paramount, but school divisions also want to make child care arrangements as easy on parents as possible, too. Therefore, a lot of factors go into making the call on snow days, said Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
The process begins at 4 a.m. Members of the transportation department go out to different parts of the county to check the roads. The transportation director calls Scheikl at 5 a.m. to go over all the details — the condition of the roads, information from the Virginia Department of Transportation, weather patterns and more.
The transportation director makes a recommendation but ultimately it’s Scheikl’s call. But he can never remember a time when he went against the recommendation of the transportation director.
“Basically we make the call and then notify the media and the public,” Scheikl said.
Bus drivers can start as early as 6 a.m. for their routes, so getting the word out as early as possible was key.
For a snowstorm such as Tuesday’s, it was a little harder because the decision was made based on anticipated snowfalls. At 5 a.m. no snow was yet on the ground, therefore the decision to close school was based on the projections of the storm and not road conditions, Schiekl said. He added that some storms are easier to predict, such as those that come from the south, versus those that come from the west where mountains can break them up.
As for the call about canceling school on Wednesday, Scheikl was able to do that the night before knowing that the roads and the parking lots would not be clear by the time students needed to be at school. Making the call the night before gives families more time to make arrangements for child care. But it has to be done in a way that doesn’t keep students out of school needlessly.
Although the road conditions are checked on throughout the county, special attention is paid to Bergton, which sits at a higher elevation and therefore can receive more snow than other parts of the county, Scheikl said. For example, 6 inches of snow fell in Bergton on Tuesday.
There are two scenarios that the school division tries to avoid if at all possible —calling a two-hour delay only to then cancel school, and sending students to school and having to send them home early.
Both scenarios go back to the desire to give parents as much leeway as possible to provide child care in the case of inclement weather.
Scheikl said in his 25 years with the school division he can only remember about five where students were sent home early. If snow falls during the day after students are already in school, they try and wait to see if roads are clear by 3 p.m. when students are released.
Rockingham County Public Schools has five days of banked time, time that is built into the calendar for inclement weather. After that, the superintendent in consultation with the School Board decides how days are made up.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools students were also out Tuesday and Wednesday due to snow.
