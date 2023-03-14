FREDRICK COUNTY — A 40-year-old man has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an alleged incident at the Stephens City Smoke Hub.
Joshua James West was arrested March 7 in the 100 block of Ladysmith Drive near Stephens City, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrest log.
His arrest stems from a Feb. 26 incident at the Smoke Hub, located at 255 Fairfax Pike, in which a male customer allegedly used a “device” to spray a female employee with an unknown substance while her back was turned. The incident was captured by store surveillance cameras.
“We had a person of interest who became the suspect. Upon further investigation and the collection of evidence, charges were placed,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Warren Gosnell.
No further information was immediately available.
When the employee realized what was happening, she demanded that the man leave the store, and he complied, The Winchester Star previously reported. The man had entered the store to purchase Delta 8 disposable vape pens leading up to the alleged incident.
The employee told The Winchester Star that the fluid smelled like male bodily fluids and chemicals. She said the Sheriff’s Office is testing it.
She believes a syringe was used to squirt the fluid. She said surveillance video shows her being squirted three times on her back and pants.
“I called him out on it, he denied it, and then I kicked him out of the store,” she said in a previous interview. “I was not aware that he sprayed me three times until I watched the video. I just kicked him out.”
A description of the suspect and the alleged incident, along with a surveillance image of the suspect, was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page prior to an arrest being made.
West is scheduled to be arraigned on March 17 in Frederick County General District Court, according to online court information. He was released on his own recognizance.
