WEYERS CAVE — Rep. Ben Cline and House committee chair Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania visited Maple Springs Farm on Monday, July 17, and hosted a roundtable discussion to specifically address the 2024 Farm Bill — that will replace the 2019 Farm Bill that is set to expire in September — with an array of voices in Virginia agriculture.
Also in attendance was Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr, Virginia Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Beth Green, Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles, Commissioner of VDACS Joe Guthrie as well as two Rockingham County supervisors and multiple farmers.
The program started with a tour of the more than 200-year-old working cattle farm owned by Jeff Slaven and his family — which accounts for seven generations of prime production agriculture. Jeff Slaven recalled the day about six to eight weeks ago when a member of Cline's administration called the farm to see if it would be interested in hosting the roundtable.
Naturally, Jeff Slaven agreed and it just so happened that Cline was rolling down Interstate 81 at that very moment. Cline pulled off the Weyers Cave exit and he and Jeff Slaven hashed out the details of the event inside Jeff Slaven's workshop. Jeff Slaven noted that Cline continually made sure that every part of the planning wouldn't put a burden on the farm's daily operations.
"You don't understand," Jeff Slaven said to Cline. "These aren't burdens or inconveniences. These are opportunities."
While Jeff Slaven's family farm has evolved immensely over the course of two centuries, its constant has remained the raising and selling of Black Angus cattle. According to Jeff Slaven, cattle is the second largest agricultural commodity in the Commonwealth.
"If this was a formal affair," laughed Jeff Slaven, "I would have a shirt with sleeves on it. Ask lots of questions because this is foot on the gas ag and that's what we're about."
Jeff Slaven — along with his son Marshall Slaven who works for Maple Springs in addition to running his own small operation elsewhere — led attendees through three different areas of their beef cattle operation and fencing supply company that is ran on the side. Maple Springs maintains a herd size of about 500 head that they feed with silage farmed from a 67 acre corn field. While many of the cattle are kept on other properties, three-week-old calves that have just been weaned are fed on the home site.
Once cattle have reached 15 weeks of age and are 900 to 950 pounds, they are sold and shipped to market through a facility constructed on the farm for that very purpose. Jeff Slaven noted that every single cow has a "home" before it ever leaves the farm and 90% of the beef from Maple Springs is shipped to Pennsylvania.
"We want to be part of the bigger picture," Marshall Slaven mentioned, "and that [bigger picture] is production agriculture."
Marshall Slaven pointed out that several of the facilities on property are NRCS cost-share projects that require a tight rein on nutrient management in which waste is spread back onto pastureland in an ongoing, sustainable cycle. Although Marshall Slaven agreed that the programs were vital to family farming operations, he also had some beef with who the programs benefit and was able to share some of the draw-backs with officials — another benefit to pulling policymakers out of the office and onto the farm.
After a hearty meal of barbecue and homemade pie, Cline and Thompson sat down to talk about the real business of the visit with more than 50 other farmers and agriculture industry stakeholders.
"Rural America is essential America," Thompson said during his opening remarks.
Thompson related that this would be his third Farm Bill to work through getting passed and his one goal for this year is that it would be passed on time, in a bipartisan, bicameral way and that it would be highly effective for American agriculture. Even though the pandemic set back valuable time to meet with farmers and discuss changes, members of the farm committee have used the last two and a half years wisely and this Farm Bill will have more grassroots input than it has ever had before, Thompson said.
Thompson also noted that many of the legislators are "freshman" and have never voted on a Farm Bill before since it is a bill that is only revised every five years.
The discussion on specific topics included in the Farm Bill between officials and guests was closed to the press, but Cline's administration published a press release the following morning that mentioned debate about the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the Biden Administration’s new WOTUS rule, the importance of reintroducing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and the commendable work the state of Virginia did in handling the recent avian flu outbreak.
Maple Springs Farm is proud to have a running history of setting a good example and serving as good advocates for the agriculture industry and take pride in the way they run their operation, Jeff Slaven said. The Farm Bill impacts every aspect of agriculture and the agriculture and forestry industry touches every single part of the state. As a representative of the sixth district, Cline and his colleagues brought the conversation that much closer to home as a way to make sure this area has its fair share of representation in upcoming legislation.
