HARRISONBURG – Arts Council of the Valley announces its March 3 First Fridays of the Valley lineup, with 21 venues participating. A full list of venues, online map and pdf with links to March 3 events are available online. Kathy Moran Wealth Group is Exclusive Sponsor for the 2023 First Fridays of the Valley program. The following First Fridays of the Valley venues plan to host arts experiences March 3. Unless otherwise noted, events are scheduled 5-7 p.m.
- Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St) holds an opening reception for the EMU Student Art Show and Sarah Phillips from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. artsincarnate.com
- ArtWorks Gallery (131 W Grace St) opens Thrift Shop, an exhibition of repurposed material works by JMU student artists. Chat with the artists; enjoy light refreshments and live music. artworksgallery.wixsite.com/artworksgallery
- Asbury United Methodist Church (205 S Main St) offers an opening reception for Dreaming in Color by Jim Clemens. Meet the artist! asburydowntown.org
- Court Square Theater (41-F Court Square) offers Rocktown Improv First Friday Wind Down at 7:30 p.m. (suggested donation $5 per person) courtsquaretheater.org/event/rocktown-improv-first-friday-wind-down-mar-3/
- Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art (820 S Main St) presents Both Sides of the River, a mixed media exhibition exploring the importance of river ecologies. The show features works of Carolina Caycedo, Sara Favriau, Marcos Ávila Forero, Kosmolgym and Mary Mattingly. jmu.edu/dukehallgallery/
- Explore More Discovery Museum (150 S Main St) hosts First Fridays Free, with no admission charge 5-7 p.m., courtesy of Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club. Enjoy a special art experience in the Art Smart Studio. Improvisational music appreciation group MIMA leads musical activities for children and families, 5-6 p.m. iexploremore.com/
- Frame Factory & Gallery (139 N Liberty St, Ste 101) holds an opening reception for March Hares, an exhibition of new paintings by Kathleen Mitchell Johnston. Meet the artist and enjoy light snacks. facebook.com/events/540599224835354
- Friendly City Food Co-op (150 Wolfe St)hosts the Friendly City Food Co-op Staff Show. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments. friendlycity.coop/harrisonburg-events-classe
- The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St, Ste B10) offers live music by The Mash and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m. friendlyfermenter.com
- The Furious Flower Broadside Gallery (500 Cardinal Dr) holds a reception for Dynamic Duos, a poetic and visual art tribute to the legacy of Black poets. Light refreshments. fb.me/e/f4JeG7RpZ
Support for First Fridays of the Valley — and ACV’s other programs — is provided by 2023Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors James McHone Jewelry, Kathy Moran Wealth Group,Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.A 501(c)3 nonprofit, ACV is dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Since it was established in 2000, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists. Today, ACV manages Court Square Theater and Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program (awarding more than $445,000 since 2001), and coordinates monthly First Fridays of the Valley community gatherings.ACV is supported in part by the City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
The rest of the venue list can be found at www.valleyarts.org/first-fridays-venues.
