Thirty-five artists, OASIS and invited, have art work which measure 8x8. This is an exciting show, with affordable art. The show continues through March 31.
March 31: Downtown’s “Sip and Stroll” is back! We’ll be open late and have Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband to add to the festivities!
April 1-27: “Searching for Dali” is the April show! Come see the various interpretations of Dali! Who knew that he worked in so many media? First Friday, April 7 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.), will be fun! Brian Bratton will entertain with live music while attendees view the amazing creations! And very Dali-like door prizes will given to First Friday attendees.
April 7, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Chocolate Walk! OASIS is a stop on this cherished Harrisonburg tradition. This is a ticketed event; go to https://www.thecollinscenter.org/.
April 8, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: OASIS is also a stop on the annual “Shop Hop” tour to kickoff Harrisonburg’s annual egg collecting. Watch the Facebook page for more information.
April in the Water Street Window Gallery: The Water Street Window display will complement the featured show. Works by Dali himself will be in the window!
April 27, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: JMU Senior Day! Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband will be playing at OASIS!
As always, more information can be found on the website: oasisfineartandcraft.org, and on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/oasisfineartandcraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.