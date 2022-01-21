Not everyone realizes the impact they have.
Oftentimes, recognition comes after the person is gone.
For Margaret Miller, the Bridgewater community made an effort to show her while she was still here.
“[Her] passing feels a little bit like a beautiful giving tree has fallen,” said an officiant, in a eulogy. “She stood tall in my life.”
Anna Margaret Miller died at home at age 90 from cancer on Dec. 21.
She was a pillar of the Bridgewater community as president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company and as chairman of deacons at Summit Church of the Brethren, in addition to roles in numerous fraternal orders and informal groups.
Friends and family said she felt happy at the end of her life and, as a Christian, was ready to go meet the Lord.
It is safe to say Miller died knowing how much she was loved.
In November, the volunteer fire company organized a party honoring Miller and her lifetime of contributions to the organization, in addition to being recognized as Member of the Year in 2019.
Miller was known for running the kitchen during the annual lawn parties. Her style was meticulous and stern, but she let things go when they were over.
Charlie Craun, former lawn party chairman, said Miller would spend mornings at the firehouse leading a group of volunteers in food preparation.
In the evenings, she’d go to the lawn party and work in the pie and ice cream booth. Craun imagined she got very little sleep during the week of the event.
“She was very committed to the week of the lawn party,” Craun said.
Josh Shank, who took over as lawn party co-chair in 2018, said Miller became like a third grandmother to him. The two worked closely to coordinate between the firehouse and the lawn party grounds.
“It was her ability to say extremely stern things to my face, then turn around to be much nicer behind my back,” Shank said in a eulogy at Miller’s funeral on Dec. 28. “She was always willing to say exactly how she felt, then leave it behind.”
Local word has it Miller didn’t waste time making a mark on the town. She joined the Ladies Auxiliary just three days after she moved to Bridgewater from nearby Burketown in 1987.
It was also soon after she moved to town she became friends with Jessie Howdyshell, now 95. The two were neighbors, and Howdyshell was also a member of the auxiliary.
The two shared a love of music. They’d spend time at the lawn parties listening to performers.
Miller, who had equal doses of spunk and sweetness, had a special place in her heart for music, especially bluegrass.
Little is known about her time spent in Tennessee at the Grand Ole Opry.
All she told Jim Harlow, a friend, is that country music superstar George Strait looked good in blue jeans and “what happens in Tennessee” stays there.
In addition to traveling to Tennessee, Miller camped out at music festivals with friends Billy and Virginia Morris, who left a note on Miller’s obituary webpage.
At Miller’s funeral, the bluegrass song “There’s No New Way Home” played. All the verses of Psalm 23 rang out over Miller’s dark casket, closed, and topped with a large swath of white lilies with mauve and magenta flowers and ribbons.
Miller’s deep commitment to Bridgewater shined not only though her involvement in fraternal groups, but also in her role as a deacon.
Summit Church of the Brethren is where she met Harlow and his wife, Sarah. The three supported the church with care and outreach.
Miller embodied a Christian lifestyle, literally feeding the hungry and visiting the sick. Shank said whenever he’d visit Miller, her mailbox would be stuffed with outgoing mail: cards to go along with meals and gifts for sick and heartbroken people.
Harlow, who said he’d never given a funeral address before, quoted the Alabama song “Angels Among Us” in reference to Miller.
Her work as a deacon spilled over into her everyday life. Friends and family said giving of herself is just the kind of person she was.
And she didn’t stop giving until her last day.
In Miller’s final days, she could be found at the company’s firehouse, helping in the kitchen, Howdyshell said.
“She was a very, very sweet person,” Howdyshell said. “She loved helping everybody.”
Howdyshell said that long after she quit working the ice cream stand because she got “too old,” Miller kept on doing it.
Howdyshell, hard of hearing, had help from granddaughter, Harlee Pangle, to speak about her friend over the phone.
When asked what she will miss most about Miller, the phone line was quiet.
“Did you hear that?” Pangle asked Howdyshell.
“I heard that one,” Howdyshell replied softly.
The two, who became like sisters over 30 years, talked on the phone every day.
“She was just a wonderful person. That’s all I can say,” Howdyshell said. “I miss her very much.”
Harlow said he had a running joke with Miller, decades his senior, that she was his “girlfriend.”
“[She] had a lot of boyfriends,” Harlow said.
When he came to visit her for what would be the last time, the two sat in quiet company for most of the visit. Miller didn't say much. When she did speak, her voice was quiet. When it came time for Harlow to leave, he said he asked her if he was “still her boyfriend.”
“Well, of course,” Harlow said she replied, in a clear, loud voice.
