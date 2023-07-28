James Wells — a construction worker and native of Broadway — has a dream, a dream for a cannabis community garden.
He has a dream that someday he might be able to purchase a piece of property in Rockingham County and establish a secure environment to serve as a community garden for people who are unable to grow their own cannabis plants, due to living in apartment spaces or are restricted by home owners association regulations.
"There's no reason everyone shouldn't be able to grow cannabis," Wells said, "and I want to make that equal opportunity for people."
Until Virginia state laws regarding cannabis cultivation and use are changed in a more relaxed direction, however, his dream will remain just that — a dream.
"Legislature shows very little faith in growers," Wells said. "The stigma, the misinformation and the lack of education is what bothers me the most."
According to Wells, cannabis has never been the cause of death for humans or animals — except in cases in canines consumed chocolate edibles — and that the only difference between medical and recreational cannabis is the amount of testing that the samples go through.
Wells isn't as much concerned about how people are using the plant — whether for recreational or medical reasons — as he is with respect to how it's grown. In his opinion, cultivation should be kept to a "craft" level and current laws should be changed to allow it.
"You have to do it responsibly," Wells mentioned. "It's just like food. Once an operation goes corporate, corners are cut."
Wells also noted that, "if we're all growing for each other, then there is no black market."
The current divide between growers, smokers and lawmakers lies in a gap in communication and education is in keeping with thoughts about alcohol during the time of prohibition, Wells said.
"I highly suggest that the CCA should be part of the cannabis community," Wells said. In order to advocate for his position on cannabis legislation, Wells contacted the offices of both Delegate Tony Wilt and Governor Glenn Youngkin. Both times, he was turned away after being told that neither representative would have any interest in hearing the proposal.
Wells' interest in cannabis was set into motion four years ago when a dear friend was dying of cancer. While Wells' knowledge about medical marijuana was limited at the time, he recalled that about a week before his friend passed, he was called to the bedside where he was thanked for "keeping his friend with flower."
A year later, Wells found himself in the same situation as he witnessed the rapid decline of his uncle's health. Wells remembered sitting in the hospital room with his uncle — who stopped mid-sentence while speaking with a chaplain to turn to Wells and inform him that the "medicine he brought him really helped."
Fast forward to last summer when Wells started working with an 85-year-old man who had tried taking cannabis in the edible form for the first time and Wells said the man also attested to its health benefits.
Wells has become somewhat of a self-taught botanist when it comes to cannabis through a heavy amount of research since those incidents and made contacts with others who are heavily involved in the local cannabis community. He even started gifting small amounts of medical marijuana to other cancer patients simply because he felt it was the right thing to do.
"I've read more books related to botany and cannabis in the last two years than books I've read in my entire life," Wells said.
In addition to attending meetings held by the Cannabis Control Authority, Wells has been running a local study via survey for the last three weeks to collect data about community members' interest in growing cannabis. He admitted that getting the word out has been difficult, especially since he takes high priority to bring up the conversation in a responsible manner.
Wells noted that even though he has only received 12 responses, each of those were thoughtful and informative. One reply that really stuck out to Wells is one person who didn't grow cannabis simply because they were intimidated by the process.
"You don't just pop a seed and get some weed," Wells remarked. "There's a lot more to it."
The cannabis community garden interest survey is still accepting submissions and can be accessed online through https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeFcP5Edj7vLv3cJ1p3mRnL2dOXiZplbvlSaNPzH24eR1hEcQ/viewform?pli=1.
