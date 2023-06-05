The Valley Justice Coalition held a meeting via Zoom on Monday at 12 p.m. with Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst as a speaker.
Garst gave updates on the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Drug Treatment Court program that was introduced in 2017 and answered some residents’ questions about the need for a public defender’s office in Harrisonburg.
The drug court stemmed from an effort to reduce crowding in jails, Garst said in previous interviews with The Daily News-Record. Individuals with drug charges can opt to go through an intensive drug screening process over about two years, appearing in court once a week for a judge to monitor their progress.
As of July, 2021, 19 people graduated from the program, according to DN-R reports.
“Drug court has just been one of the most positive experiences I’ve had,” Garst said in the meeting. “It’s really a gift to see people working together.”
Garst said there will be a drug court graduation on Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Rockingham County Circuit Court. Part of the event is open to the public, Garst said.
Members of the Valley Justice Coalition have argued that Harrisonburg needs its own public defender’s office. Staunton and Winchester each have one. A public defender’s office includes a public defender and assistants all in one place.
Harrisonburg currently relies on a list of court-appointed lawyers, who are reimbursed in the hundreds of dollars for misdemeanor cases and around $1,000 for a felony case.
Garst said she believes court-appointed lawyers are not paid enough. Garst said lawyers get to a point in their career where they are unwilling to be “on the list” for the pay they would get as a court-appointed lawyer.
“Criminal defense attorneys are terribly paid. One thing that could be fixed is, what’s a way to get people back on the list?” Garst said in the meeting. “It all comes down to pay.”
Regardless of what they are paid, Stacy Cubbage, who has experience as a defendant in the local system, said public defenders have a responsibility to do their job.
“They might be a public defender, but they still take an oath to do their job. And some don’t,” said Stacy Cubbage, who has had experience as a defendant in the local system, in the meeting.
Residents have argued that some court-appointed lawyers don't pay attention to them, often meeting with their client just minutes before a trial or not showing up to trials at all.
“Virginia has got to catch up and come up to speed because these people have got to come out of there,” said Tomiko Shine, a national representative of Aging People in Prison Human Rights Campaign. “A public defender’s office has got to be done. I don’t think we should step back on that. I think it should be pushed.”
Some people at the meeting said they thought the public defender’s office would help, in addition to court-appointed lawyers. Cubbage said she thinks a public defender’s office would help and be a better support for people facing charges.
For people facing charges who have issues with their court-appointed attorney, formal complaints can be made through the Virginia State Bar at 804-775-0500 or through the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission.
“We have to invest in the criminal justice system on both sides. It can’t just be law enforcement [pay.] I agree, public safety is huge,” Garst said in the meeting. “I think supporting both sides of the criminal justice system is going to make it more fair.”
