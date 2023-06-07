MASSANUTTEN — A typical work day doesn't exist for Brant Weller — sole owner and operator of The Trusted Companion.
Each dog that comes to him for training is a different breed, a different age, has different needs and therefore requires a different routine. The Trusted Companion has worked with more than 400 dogs — and their owners — since opening in February 2021 and recently announced its continuing partnership with Floyd County Humane Society.
Weller's career as a dog trainer began years ago when he found himself on the pet owner side of the fence. Two of his own dogs were poorly behaved, so he hired a trainer to help get the dogs back on track. As the dogs learned and behaviors improved, Weller had done some learning through the experience himself.
"I found that what I was learning could help other people too," recalled Weller, a resident of Massanutten.
He started his employment with a professional dog training company in 2013 and worked with them for roughly eight years before resigning and starting his own business. While working for his former employer, he established connections with the Floyd County Humane Society — a shelter that advocates for the humane treatment of companion animals in Floyd. Even as he left the company, Weller carried those connections from the shelter with him and over the course of two years The Trusted Companion has worked with Floyd County Humane Society to train four of their long-term dogs in residence to make them more adoptable.
"Some of our best clients are those who come from the shelter," Weller stated in a press release. "A lot of times, dogs who have stayed long-term in shelters, are kennel stressed and need an outlet or a job to do and we can help them become more confident and comfortable."
Maya — a female terrier mix from the Floyd County Humane Society — finished her training with Weller just last month. While her temperament greatly improved, she is still looking for the perfect forever home to share her exuberant energy with. According to Weller, partnering with the shelter is a rewarding experience all the way around as he is able to help the dog get adopted and the new owner gets a fully trained dog without having to go through the training process themselves.
The Trusted Companion offers obedience and anxiety rehabilitation for dogs in the form of a board-and-train program or private lessons. The concept of "play" is fundamental in The Trusted Companion's training approach. Weller explained that poor behavior is almost always rooted in the lack of play that is fulfilling for the dogs who have been bred over thousands of years to do a job that they don't have the opportunity to perform when sitting in a shelter or stuck in a family home setting.
"If you don't show that dog how to be themselves, they are going to struggle," Weller said.
Currently, Weller trains dogs from Floyd County once or twice a year but hopes to continue to grow his business from just a "one man show" and be able to work with other shelters in the future.
