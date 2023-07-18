Opportunities to participate in Massanutten Regional Library’s 2023 Strategic Planning process to shape the library’s future are coming to a close, with the online survey ending July 31 and the last community input meeting occurring Aug. 1.
So far, the survey has received over 1,200 responses, but MRL would like to see more, according to a press release. The survey is available on the MRL website, and printed versions of the survey are available in seven different languages at all MRL branch locations.
There are three remaining community meetings, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
July 18: Elkton Community Center: 20593 Blue and Gold Dr, Elkton, VA 22827
July 25: Page Public Library — Luray: 100 Zerkel Street, Luray, VA 22835
Aug. 1: North River Library — Bridgewater: 118 Mt. Crawford Avenue, Bridgewater, VA 22812
Community meetings will provide more information about MRL’s Strategic Planning and will also give participants the opportunity to provide feedback on a variety of priorities, which will shape the overall plan, according to an MRL press release. Registration for the meetings isn’t required, and participation in both the survey and meetings is anonymous.
Community feedback will help MRL leadership prioritize goals and objectives beyond the next five years.
