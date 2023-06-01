MCGAHEYSVILLE — Massanutten Resort was chipping away at several updates this season and on Wednesday, May 31, resort staff announced that a new seafood restaurant — Splash's Bar and Grill — has been added to the facility and is now open to the public.
“We are thrilled to be opening Splash’s Bar and Grill to further enhance our already abundant culinary options on property,” said Mike Owens, director of hospitality administration at Massanutten Resort. “We can’t wait to give guests an unforgettable dining experience as they enjoy a wide selection of cuisine originating from across the United States.”
Though the restaurant has been serving guests for several months, resort staff wanted to wait until entering into the busy summer season to invite guests to dine at Splash's in full force.
Inspiration for the restaurant comes from the resort's desire to bring a taste of the "sea to the mountains" and replace a former seafood buffet that had gained a reputation for serving quality seafood in an area where that type of culinary experience is rare. For those reasons, menu items will feature classics such as oysters, clams, steamed shrimp, ahi tuna tacos and specialty surf-n-turf burgers along with a variety of drinks and desserts.
Splash's Grill and Bar is located on the third floor of Massanutten's indoor waterpark — admission to the waterpark is not required to dine — and will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
