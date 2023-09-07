MASSANUTTEN — The centerpiece of a three-part ski area expansion carried its first customers up the steep slopes at Massanutten Resort during a soft opening of the recently replaced lift six on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Kenny Hess — director of sports and risk management at Massanutten Resort — was among the first to take a ride to the top.
The sun beat directly in his face as the chairs moved up the hillside, dangling above bare ground and parked heavy equipment. The return trip however, offered a refreshing view of the entire resort plus the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountain ranges beyond. With the sun now behind him, the scene was a painted landscape of blue and green with patches of early fall color splotched here and there — a scene Hess commented was rare for any skier or snowboarder to see.
Hess mentioned that he started his own adventure at the four-season resort as a seasonal lift operator while he was studying at James Madison University in 1980. Six years later, Hess found himself in a full-time position and it's become the "career he never expected to have."
"People want something new," Hess remarked — and something new for the upcoming ski season is something they will get. In addition to a shiny, smooth-running chair lift, snowbirds that flock to the resort each year will be able to ski down extra intermediate trails that were finalized last season.
The old lift had been running almost nonstop for 10 months out of the year since 1989. Hess himself was "one of the guys on the ground" when that lift went in and he agreed that it was simply time for a higher speed and higher capacity lift.
Hess explained that there are very few ski lift manufacturers that operate in the U.S and in order to get on the books with Doppelmayr — the same company who constructed two other lifts at Massanutten — the resort had to sign a contract in January 2022.
No sooner had the last bits of snow melted from the slopes this past March then crews went to work dismantling the lines and massive metal towers. The old equipment was intended to be scrapped, but Hess noted that Massanutten was able to sell it to be reused by another ski resort in New York. The very top of Massanutten Mountain is quite steep, so excavating and clearing the slope with massive track hoes and dump trucks was difficult at times.
"It's kind of like a cavity," Hess said, "you've got to pull the old one out in order to put the new one in."
During installation of the new beams and cables helicopters were used to lower heavy pieces of metal and pour concrete bases for the towers at the very top since it was faster and safer that way, Hess said. Each of the towers were bolted into the concrete bases using massive nuts and bolts.
Even though the new lift follows the same profile, is in the same location and can carry four people per chair, Hess pointed out that two major benefits of the new lift is that it will cut ride time over the half mile long stretch from more than eights minutes roughly down to four and since the chairs are detachable, resort staff can take them off the main cable for storage during bad weather or for maintenance.
A final load test was conducted by strapping huge drums of water to chair lifts that would mimic the same weight as four adults riding up and down the lift.
"[This lift] is more user friendly because it's easier to get on and get off and the ride time is reduced," Hess said. "Guests get more time on skis and on bikes [and less time on the lifts]."
While a "soft" opening was held for resort staff and mountain bike park season pass holders, the lift will open for general bike park and scenic tours admission every weekend — beginning Saturday, Sept. 9 — until the slopes open for regular ski season in December. The mountain bike park will close for the season the last Sunday of October.
Lift tickets and season passes can be purchased at the General Store at Massanutten Resort or online at www.massresort.com.
