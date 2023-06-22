MASSANUTTEN — Massanutten Resort is set to host the 24th Summer Jam Festival on July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring music, food and family fun, culminating in an independence day fireworks display.
While the 6,000-acre, all-season resort is well known nationally for a range of activities from a relaxing spa service, mountain biking, fishing, hiking, indoor and outdoor waterparks, golf, and of course skiing and ice skating, on July 3 the main draw will be the music, food, and local beer and wine options.
The 2023 festival will feature musical acts Raquel & The Wildflowers and KiTTYBACK, taking audiences on a musical journey from country to rock ’n’ roll ending with a performance by Kanye Twitty with a mix of hip hop, country and rock and is expected to draw crowds of over 3,000 festival fans.
Keeping attendees well provisioned with food and drink at the event will be local vendors Big Fat Daddy’s, Bayou Kitchen, K’s Grill, Base Camp and Your Pie Pizza, with beer and wine options from Molson Coors, Blue Ridge Beverage and CrossKeys Vineyards.
2023’s festival will be a benefit for Massanutten Resort's partner The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, the Shenandoah Valley’s largest open-admission animal shelter. According to a press release, Huck Nawaz, executive director at the RH-SPCA said, “We are excited for another incredible Fourth of July celebration with proceeds benefiting more than 2,600 animals that come into our care each year.”
Marketing Manager for the resort, Jason Owney said, "All of our festivals have a non-profit that we donate all the proceeds to, we try to really get the local community involved."
Massanutten Resort, an award-winning vacation destination for thousands nationally with a focused view on the local, recently added a sustainability coordinator to their staff roster with a focus on local partnerships and supporting the community, including the addition of a new farmers market on Wednesdays at the resort for local producers.
“We are trying to think outside the resort. That’s kind of how Massanutten got started,” said Owney. “We’re trying to take care of the surrounding community because they definitely take care of us when it comes to offering business.”
As the music plays and guests get the chance to sample local food and drink, the festival will also include a range of family-fun activities including face painting, henna tattooing, tarot card reading, axe throwing and even bongo lessons for those that are really feeling the groove.
Sarah Elson, director of business relations for the resort, said in a press release, "We are excited to host the 24th Summer Jam Festival as our community looks forward to our Fourth of July weekend festival all year long. We invite friends and families of all ages to join us in making lasting memories all while supporting the incredible work the RHSPCA does for our community."
The Summer Jam Festival is open to members of the community as well as resort guests and offers a unique and exciting way to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.
Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 through July 2 and tickets purchased at the gate will be $25. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted for free.
To purchase tickets or for more information on the Massanutten Summer Jam Festival, visit www.MassResort.com/play/live-events/summer-jam.
For more information on the resort, visit MassResort.com, call 540-289-9441 or download the Resort App. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
