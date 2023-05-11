The Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener's Association will be holding a spring plant sale and garden festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 13.
The sale will take place in the parking lot of the Rockingham County Administrative Offices located at 20 East Gay Street in Harrisonburg; rain or shine. A variety of trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables grown by members of the association will be available for purchase as well as gently used gardening tools and nature-themed jewelry. A local 4-H group will be selling coffee and baked goods to raise money for an upcoming competition. The event will also feature activities for youth.
Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener's Association is part of the Virginia Cooperative extension and currently has more than 70 members who reside in Rockingham and Augusta counties. Their mission is to educate the public about horticultural practices that cover a wide range of niche gardening interests.
On a national level, Master Gardener's Associations have been in existence since 1973 and since that time chapters have been established in all 50 states. Keala Timko — who has been a master gardener for 15 years — currently serves under the title of volunteer coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener's Association.
"People should come out because it serves a good cause," Timko said. "All the plants for sale will be healthy, affordable, and sustainable."
Funds raised during the sale will directly benefit programs put on by the Master Gardener's Association such as classes, a free gardener's help line, and an annual scholarship awarded to a Rockingham or Augusta county high school senior.
Only cash or check transactions will be accepted.
