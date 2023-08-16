Twenty-one apartments are being added to the historic foundry building on Old South High Street. The building, which is over 150 years old, was added to Harrisonburg’s Historical District in 2017.
The property, which consists of 221, 225, 235, and 245 Old South High, originally housed an iron foundry. According to Barry Kelley, CEO of Matchbox Realty, which own the building, it was part of “Harrisonburg’s industrial revolution.”
Building alteration permits were filed by the contractor, Kelco Builders LLC, in September, and awarded by Harrisonburg Community Development in March. However, Kelley says the given completion date of January 1 is tentative at best. According to Kelley, some materials, such as windows, may take as much as six months to arrive.
“We didn’t want to be tied down to any date yet because the only date we have to give is December 31,” Kelley said, referring to the process of obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy, which would only last until the end of the year.
The back of the building will feature a parking lot with 20 spaces, according to Kelley, who also explained that a Traffic Impact Analysis was not required by the city when talks on the project began seven years ago.
Yvette Childs, who said she has lived in a house across from the Foundry Building for three years, has issues with the project.
Childs, who lives with her husband and four grandchildren, said the project has caused severe traffic congestion and noise around her house.
She referred to a specific incident in March where her car was blocked in for an extended period of time and she was unable to leave to attend to a family emergency.
“No one said nothing to me,” Childs said. “If I would’ve known this would’ve been like this, I would’ve moved. I’m not comfortable.”
Apartments in the new Foundry building are expected to be priced at $900 to $1,000 per month, according to Kelley.
(1) comment
cool building that has a lot more charm than old buildings. Good to see them recycle old buildings and preserving history
