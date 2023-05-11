The Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will remember the Battle of New Market that raged across Jacob Bushong’s farm and the soldiers that struggled there, a press release from New Market Battlefield State Historical Park stated.
In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far-right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. The opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, I864. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields, and aided the fallen. The young cadets from the Virginia Military Institute rushed into the battle when ordered. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade, later receiving a Medal of Honor, the press release stated.
The battle of New Market, though a smaller conflict in the grand scheme, came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that spring and also became the last major Confederate victory in the Shenandoah Valley. New Market battle was an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley, the press release explained.
Saturday and Sunday May 20 and 21 will feature two guests presenting specialized programs. The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group will offer the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend.
A schedule of events is posted on the Virginia Museum of the Civil War’s website and social media pages.
Daily rates are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+); $6.00 for youth (ages 5-12). Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.
Activities Include:
• Live black powder and military drill demonstrations
• Live artillery demonstrations
• Guided battlefield tours
• Period cooking and civilian life programs
• Period dances
• Hands-on period Civil War weapons
• Medical demonstrations (Friday-Sunday)
