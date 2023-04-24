Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Mountains to the Bay Alliance will offer two pasture walks during the month of May, according to a press release.
The first event will be held on May 9 beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the Bernie Miller Farm in Page County located at 9216 US HWY 340 North, Rileyville. The second event will be held on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ray Cross Farm in Frederick County, located at 437 South Buckton Road, Middletown. There is no need to register in advance. In the event of inclement weather, call Extension Agent Bobby Clark at 540-333-3227 or the VCE-Shenandoah County Office at 540-459-6140.
Both Miller and Cross have been using managed grazing practices for several years. Miller runs a large cow-calf herd on one farm and bales all of his hay on a separate farm. The latter farm is not suitable for grazing. He has used rotational grazing to improve the productivity of the land and provide better quality grass to his cattle. Hay, imported from the second farm, both feeds the cattle and provides some fertilizer for the pastures, according to a press release.
Cross runs a small cow-calf herd and has been rotationally grazing for a little more than five years. He grazes cattle and bales hay on the same farm. By using a combination of rotational grazing and strip grazing stockpiled grass, Cross is able to routinely graze his cattle from mid-April through February, according to a press release.
A big focus of these pasture walks will be how farmers manage spring growth.
These practices improve farm profitability. Also, a well managed rotationally-grazed pasture has a thick sod which minimizes runoff when compared to continuously grazed. This leads to less nutrients, sediment, and manure entering streams. The robust sod and thick root system improves soil health, according to the press release.
