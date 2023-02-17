The thing that stands out in a Mount Crawford home is a very long, shiny wooden kitchen table that was custom-made.
The table, which was custom-made, is big enough for Neal Dillard, the new mayor of Mount Crawford, his wife Karole, their children and in-laws and eight grandchildren.
Neal Dillard started the new position in January. He served on town council for six years before that. When the position became available, Dillard said he decided to run.
“I enjoy meeting people and serving,” Neal Dillard said. “It worked out well. We have a real collegial atmosphere on town council.”
Mount Crawford, the town, only has about 450 people, Dillard said. It contains the Mount Crawford Ruritans Park and the town is working on installing a boat launch.
Additionally, Dillard said there is a new Egyptian bakery opening in Mount Crawford, proper.
“Mount Crawford, the zip code, is huge,” Karole Dillard said. “The actual town is pretty small.”
Driving south from Harrisonburg along U.S. 11, will trace a local garage, a prim white church – Mount Crawford United Methodist — the Mount Crawford Ruritans Park and a stretch of colorful homes whose porches seem to be inches from the road.
Dillard said he’s motivated to keep property values growing steadily and helping the town develop gradually.
“We want slow-moderate growth. There's just that whole balancing act,” Dillard said.
