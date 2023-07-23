McGAHEYSVILLE — The McGaheysville Ruritan Club has been keeping 27 streetlights along McGaheysville Road, Town Hall Road and a few other side streets burning for 20 years.
The McGaheysville village streetlights were installed and first lit in 1953 after the women of the town got together to collectively raise funds. The club has been running the lights ever since.
Al Saufley — who spent 10 years serving as the club’s treasurer — explained that various fundraising efforts have been tried with little success, but the Ruritans have always paid for the lights “because they gave their word that they would.”
The McGaheysville Ruritan Club spent over $3,500 and used 17.28 megawatts of electricity operating each of the streetlights in 2022 alone. In order to save money on electric bills, the club decided to convert the lamps to LED bulbs — which, according to Dominion Energy, will reduce costs by 20%.
Converting the streetlights to LED bulbs was an investment of $3,600. Through grassroots fundraising, Saufley was able to secure enough donations from community members to pay for half the conversions, he said. The McGaheysville Ruritan Club covered the rest. Dominion Energy has hopes to finish the project by the end of August.
The streetlights are a point of pride for the McGaheysville community and the new lights will be brighter and more efficient, Saufley said.
“It’s for the community, and that’s what Ruritans are all about — doing for the community,” said Becky Lane, treasurer of the McGaheysville Ruritan Club, in agreement.
