The annual McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company Lawn Party will return July 21, 22 and 23.
Featuring food and fun for the whole family, along with a parade, rides and live music, the annual Firemen’s Lawn Party promises to be a fun weekend for a great cause, according to Darwin Rhodes, president of McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company.
Founded in March of 1965 the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company works very closely with Rockingham County and career firefighters to ensure that at all hours of the day and night there are emergency response units available, and while some financial support comes from the county, the company relies heavily on the community for support.
“We still fund a lot of our own equipment. We run the calls on weekends and from 6 p.m to 6 a.m. The county has career staff that operates from 6 a.m to 6 p.m Monday through Friday, but it’s the volunteer staff nights and weekends,” Rhodes said.
With modern fire trucks costing up to $750,000, maintaining grounds and funding new equipment to stay at the cutting edge of firefighting and rescue can incur enormous expenses.
“We’ve just ordered a new tower, a ladder truck, in partnership with Rockingham County and that was $2.1 million. It’s a lot of funding that goes into making these volunteer departments work,” Rhodes said.
Since its founding, McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company has hosted 57 fundraising lawn parties to date, with this weekend marking the 58th, and it is an essential part of raising essential money for the company.
"It's a community event, a great opportunity to get out and support the fire department,” Rhodes said. “By them coming out and being a part of the lawn party, they are helping support their community through the money they provide.”
The fire department will begin serving food around 4 p.m. each day of the lawn party, with offers such as fried country ham sandwiches, pork BBQ, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, funnel cakes, Polish sausages and according to the volunteer firefighters "some of the best fried chicken in the Valley."
From 6 p.m. on Thursday, kids can enjoy rides with an all-access arm band for $20, while Big City Band takes to the stage for musical entertainment.
Friday will see the Firemen’s Parade, starting at 7 p.m., with musical entertainment by local favorite Spencer Hatcher. Ride arm bands will be priced at $25 on Friday.
Saturday evening armbands for rides will cost $25, with music by Country Line from 7 p.m. Saturday evening will also feature a celebratory fireworks display, set to light up the skies from 10 p.m.
All lawn party activities will take place on the grounds of the Volunteer Fire Company at 80 Stover Dr, McGaheysville, Virginia 22840.
For more information on the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company, the lawn party, the history of the department, and other ways to support visit https://www.mvfd80.org
