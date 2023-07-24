Mennonite Central Committee is accepting school kits for communities across the world in need of school supplies.
MCC, a “worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches,” according to its website, is asking for 10,000 school kits for 10,000 children in need around the world in the month of August. School kits are cloth drawstring bags full of new supplies like pencils, pens, erasers, notebooks and more. The full supply list is on MCC’s website.
According to a press release, MCC sent out almost 90,000 kits to children on five continents last year. Between 2019 and 2020, MCC donated kits to children in Jordan, Lebanon, Mozambique, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and the U.S.
MCC is also offering two free pizza parties for the most creative school kit photo and the most school kits in a photo, which can be posted on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MCCSchoolKitChallenge and tagging @mccpeace.
Students at Rumbek Comboni Primary School in Rumbek, South Sudan, have been recipients of the kits in the past and have said the kits were helpful because it would be difficult for their parents to acquire the items. According to the press release, most of the 2,000 students at the school will receive one school kit a year.
Kits can be brought to a drop-off location. The closest location to Harrisonburg is at the Hinton Mennonite Relief Center, at 6011 Rawley Pike.
