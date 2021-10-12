Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board announced the release of the second season of its podcast “Awareness 2 Action.”
The podcast, hosted by Casey Dwyer, a prevention support specialist and licensed counselor, is about informing the community about mental health by sharing personal stories meant to inspire, according to a press release. The podcast supports the Prevention and Wellness Services department’s emphasis on community mobilization.
Season one featured conversations with Miss America Camille Schrier, Jimeca Iyomere, a local peer recovery specialist, and Keith Cartwright, a behavioral health wellness consultant atthe Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services.
Season two guests will include Susan Betcher, a Page County resident who worked with local youth for over 30 years, and Tina Stevens-Culbreath and Rodney Culbreath, founders of a nonprofit youth mentorship program, the Just Me Movement.
The first two episodes of season two, along with all episodes from season one, are available on media platforms Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, IHeartRadio, YouTube and Podbean.
The podcast supports the program’s mission of preventing substance misuse and suicide through trauma-informed awareness efforts in the Lord Fairfax planning district.
— Staff Report
